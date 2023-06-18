New Disney100 Corkcicles with Lilo’s Dress Pattern and Stitch’s Mouth Arrive at Walt Disney World





Two new Disney-themed Corkcicle tumblers are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them at the Disney Springs kiosk. Lilo Disney 100 Corkcicle – $39.95 The canteen is red with white leaves, inspired by Lilo’s most memorable outfit from the 2002 film. The Lilo Corkcicle is a 16 oz. canteen and is part of the Disney100 collaboration. As with other Corkcicles, the tumbler is made of triple insulated stainless steel with a non-slip bottom. It is safe to wash in the top rack of a dishwasher. It has a transparent red lid with a sliding opening. Stitch Disney100 Corkcicle – $34.99 The Stitch tumbler is two-tone blue with the alien’s ears on the lid. Its mouth is wide open on the body of the goblet, bearing its teeth. This Corkcicle is a stemless tumbler. The lid is transparent blue. Corkcicle advertises that the lids are unbreakable. Both cups are limited editions and should be available on Corkcicle website Soon. Disney Springs Corkcicle The very first Corkcicle outlet has opened in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Disney and Corkcicle have teamed up several times over the past few years to create various Disney-themed bottles and tumblers. Corkcicle can be found at the merchandise stand outside of Paddlefish in The Landing. They offer a wide range of products and drink holders, Disney inspired or not. Disney-themed tumblers available include those inspired by Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man. Prices seem comparable to Corkcicles online prices and Corkcicle products we found at Disney parks. A 10% discount is also offered to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram. Author Catherine Francois Katie is a lover of all theme parks and an avid reader. His favorite rides are Spaceship Earth and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. You can find her daydreaming about the Florida sun, and you can join her at [email protected] Show all articles Related Items: Over 12 inches of rain seen at Walt Disney World during Hurricane Ian REVIEW: The white chocolate, caramel and macadamia nut biscuit returns to Gideons Bakehouse for May New Walt Disney World-inspired clothing is coming to the Magic Kingdom

