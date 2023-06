The new erogenous zone at Fendi Mens: exposed hip bones

The men’s fashion shows have officially started. Silvia Venturini Fendi showed herFendi spring 2024 men’s collectionto the housesshiny new factory in the Tuscan town of Bagno a Ripolia quick getaway from the Pitti Uomo fair in Florence. Fittingly, his vision seems to have been informed by workwear, with rugged materials like canvas, denim and leather cut into utilitarian pieces like aprons and tool belts, complemented by rubber clogs and Lace-up shoes with sturdy slip-resistant soles that might as well have been OSHA-approved. Blink and you’ll miss this tank top is actually a low-cut bodysuit that reveals a previously hidden part of the male anatomy. Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com But if you looked closely, you might have noticed the one piece in the collection that was definitely a security breach and possibly even an HR breach depending on where you work. Beneath a chunky knit Fendi logo tracksuit was a white tank top. Except it wasn’t a tank top at all, but a bodysuit, cut high to expose the models’ protruding hips above the waistband. Another model wore a ribbed polo t-shirt tucked into low-rise pants, but again it wasn’t a polo but a bodysuit, showing off a very enticing strip of manskin that this writer doesn’t hadn’t thought of since his college days (can’t remember why I was obsessed with guys’ hips, I was). Venturini Fendi is not the only designer to explore this erogenous zone; earlier this week, an Instagram ad featuring a pair of Deconstructed Chest Calvin Klein boxers have been making the rounds on popular feeds, prompting a happy mix of responses. Gen Z guys are bringing back the exposed thong trend of the 2000s, and jockstraps have appeared in the latest rounds of men’s fashion shows. As gender norms continue to be upended in fashion and beyond, it makes sense that this historically invisible anatomical region is the new erogenous zone for working men (and people who like to look at them, with respect) . A black version of the tank top had a sportier look. Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com This article was originally published on Vogue.com

