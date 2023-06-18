Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are redefining fashion as a power couple





In the realm of effortless style, model Kendall Jenner, 27, and rapper Bad Bunny, 29, are making waves as a power couple. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in Sherman Oaks. (Image credit: BACKGRID) Rumor has it that the duo were recently spotted together in Sherman Oaks, Calif., where they showed off their laid-back and cool fashion sense during a shopping trip. Jenner exuded confidence in a white cropped tank top teamed with high waisted jeans, elegantly fitted with a thin burgundy belt. Her beaming smile was contagious as she walked alongside Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio) on the sunny sidewalk. Her ensemble was completed with white Adidas sneakers, oval frame sunglasses and a bright red tote bag. Bad Bunny also adopted a monochromatic look, donning a tan hoodie and matching pants, complemented by sleek black sneakers. Adding a pop of color, he stylishly sported a bright green baseball cap worn backwards. A powerful and stylish pair that turns heads with coordinated fashion statements. (Image credit: BACKGRID) This recent outing follows their previous sighting in Beverly Hills, where the couple enjoyed brunch while wearing coordinating earth-toned outfits, sparking even more speculation about their relationship status. Although neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny has publicly discussed their romance, an exclusive source revealed to PEOPLE in May that the 818 Tequila founder and the musician are “getting more serious.” The insider described their relationship as “very cute,” noting Jenner’s happiness and Bad Bunny’s fun and charming personality. They are very cute together. Kendall is happy, the source shared. He’s a fun guy. Very gentlemanly and charming. She loves her vibe. He is very cool. According to the source, it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now, the insider added, He hangs out with his friends, and she hangs out with hers. It’s more of a relationship now that Kendall isn’t seeing anyone else. She really loves him. READ ALSO | Lip kits to love! Kylie Jenner’s family give Timothe Chalamet their stamp of approval Dating rumors between Jenner and Bad Bunny first surfaced in February when they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. TMZ reported that the duo went on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Whether it’s Jenner’s chic crop top and jeans ensemble or Bad Bunny’s coordinating monochromatic outfit with a playful pop of color, this duo is effortlessly trend-setting.

