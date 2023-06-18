Video shows female leader Conor McGregor accusing her of sexual assault in Kaseya Center men’s restroom – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





MIAMI (WSVN) — Newly emerged video shows Ultimate Fighting Championship Conor McGregor in downtown Miami the night he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. As the mixed martial arts star, 34, faces sexual assault allegations, TMZ Sports has obtained a video that is expected to be part of a police investigation soon. The footage, uploaded Friday, shows McGregor and the alleged victim entering the men’s restroom at the Kaseya Center where the alleged attack took place on June 9. What I saw was that he grabbed her arm and led her somewhere, said Ariel Mitchell, the victims’ attorney. According to Mitchell, the incident happened during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. In a demand letter written to McGregor, Mitchell wrote that Mr. McGregor, aided and abetted by NBA and Miami Heat security Kaseya, physically forced the victim through security into the men’s bathroom. But according to video obtained by TMZ Sports, it appears to show McGregor holding the victim’s hand and leading her into the bathroom. Once inside, Mitchell said, McGregor aggressively kissed his client, forced her to perform oral sex on him, as he ripped off her clothes and continued the attack. Mitchell said the victim eventually fought McGregor and gave police the clothes she was wearing that night as evidence. Mitchell also gave 7News screenshots of Instagram messages which she said are between the victim and one of McGregor’s security guards, where the victim accuses McGregor of pulling his pants down and calls him an aggressive madman. At one point the victim allegedly said in the texts, I didn’t know he was trying to [expletive] me in the bathroom. The security guard would have answered: How did you not know that? Lol. Our credibility is at its peak, so I have no reason to question it, Mitchell said, and I hate that we live in a society that questions women when they’re in a situation, especially when it’s These are known predators. McGregor has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer sent a statement to 7News. It reads: After the video was released by TMZ, plaintiffs’ attorney has now changed her story. Mr McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he says will show that the allegations against him are false. Having failed to respond to the request for money made by the plaintiffs’ lawyer, she turned to the media for pressure. It’s nothing more than a run-in. In a statement released Thursday, the Miami Heat said they are aware and are conducting their own investigation. Miami City Police are also investigating. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

