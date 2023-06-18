Paris Fashion Week looks to the future with the debut of Pharrell Williams





Pharrell Williams makes his debut as artistic director of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (JULIEN DE ROSA) Multi-talented star Pharrell Williams’ debut at Louis Vuitton is the hottest ticket of Paris Fashion Week which kicks off on Tuesday, seen as a significant moment in the evolution of the multi-billion dollar industry. The celebrated musician, DJ and producer takes on the artistic direction of the legendary French brand, hoping to capitalize on the transition to American streetwear that has helped it make more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion ) revenue for the first time last year. Williams offered a teaser on social media, sharing a photo of himself outside the Musée d’Orsay with a giant billboard of singer Rihanna, who was heavily pregnant and sported colorful LV bags. “It’s unheard of for a brand of this level, a creator who arrives with a first men’s campaign which features a woman… He gives us a taste”, declared Pierre Alexandre M’Pele, editor in chief of GQ France. The 50-year-old faces a major challenge replacing Virgil Abloh, the former Kanye West sidekick who breathed streetwear-infused new life into Louis Vuitton before his tragically early death from cancer in 2021. But Williams has long been a red carpet sensation, known for her daring outfits that go far beyond the usual hip-hop styles, and a series of collaborations with Chanel, Moncler and Tiffany – as well as Louis Vuitton. “Williams has been living in hip-hop and looking to the future for over 20 years, a valuable perspective for a world of luxury menswear that has already absorbed hip-hop and hopes to guess what might come next,” said the The New York Times wrote after his nomination. – “Much more creative” – Williams’ arrival comes at a time when menswear seems to be the most exciting side of the industry. “Menswear has taken years to find fertile ground to evolve, but it is now doing so more visibly than womenswear,” says fashion consultant Pascaline Wilhelm. “The way gender, masculinity and femininity are challenged right now allows him to be much more creative without falling into caricature,” she added. The story continues One of the newcomers making an impression is Burc Akyol, a Franco-Turkish designer who joins the official fashion week for the first time, parading just before Williams on Tuesday. Her label, formed in 2018 after apprenticeships at Dior and Balenciaga, has already won support from Cate Blanchett and Cardi B with its sleek, gender-neutral style. “There are several talents in Paris who follow this idea of ​​genderless fashion. Or at least the clothes are genderless,” M’Pel said. Not that it should be considered an entirely modern phenomenon, he added. “Centuries ago, men wore dresses and high heels.” A big name not coming back this week is Saint Laurent. Its artistic director Anthony Vaccarello made a surprise appearance at the last menswear week in Paris for the first time, but preferred to stay away from the big fashion showcases and give occasional shows in places like Berlin, Malibu and Venice. The designer of Céline Hedi Slimane, considered one of the most influential names in menswear, also likes to follow his own rhythm and organizes his next Paris show a few weeks after everyone else on July 3. neo/er/bp/smw

