Kameo Vintage Fashion Show | Chicago Classic Magazine

Twelve models who paraded through the private columned ballroom that has seen the chicest through the ages, recently showed why so many celebrities and climate-conscious citizens choose vintage. Presented by Melissa Carter, creator of Kameo at Winnetka, the decades-long runway celebrated the beauty of circular fashion. I revamp and recycle pieces and give them a second life as a modern luxury experience, Carter told us.

Carter, who grew up in Highland Park, became a model and retailer in New York before returning to Chicago during the pandemic, loving my Midwest support system. In addition to directing Kameo, Carter is a mentor at Highland Park High School, speaks at area colleges, hosts red carpet events during Chicago Fashion Week, and guests on podcasts. She established The Carter Projekt, LLC, a retail consulting brand focused on innovative small business retail.

I have always been inspired by the journey of fashion and style from the past and present. Kameo Vintage was born out of a love of selling stories, I am able to share the journey of every recycled garment both collected and sold. You’re wearing something that has its own legend, that’s significantly better made and with the added bonus that you won’t see anyone in your same outfit wherever you go.

I enjoy educating my followers on the power of sustainability by blurring the lines of style ensuring my clients are socially aware of the impact excess has on the environment. I pioneered a modern, luxurious approach to sourcing — specializing in closet archiving and personal styling, Carter said.

Anne Merriman: Wearing this 60s outfit reminds me of Bes Ben hats. Both of my grandmothers, who have always lived in the area, were big Bes Ben hat wearers, and my mother’s mother used to take her daughters downtown to the store. Apparently there was also an annual sale where people lined up well in advance and my mum remembers going there – where it was chaos!

Jessica LaGrange: It’s always fun to connect with new women, who knew it would be on vintage clothes!

Robin Parsons, the show’s effervescent chairman, told us:

I had met Melissa at a pop-up store in Space 519 about five years ago and she was a dynamic force during the short time I spent with her. When it came time to organize a fashion show, I thought it would be a good idea to change from what we did in the past and try to look at beautiful clothes through a new lens. I was lucky enough to inherit clothes from my mum which still give me so much joy to wear, I knew there could be universal appeal – also so many celebrities wore vintage to high profile events level that the idea of ​​re-examining vintage and what’s in your closet seemed like a good idea!



People approached me after Melissas’ presentation and said they would look at their wardrobe in a whole new way after learning more about where the donated clothes were going – so I think just being aware of the durability of clothing could make a difference in the future.



It was nice to see people who attended the show wearing vintage pieces – those who had kept something they instinctively knew was worth, either because it belonged to someone close or because the workmanship was superior, or because he was telling a story.

According to the always fashionable Classic Chicago Columnist Katherine Harvey: Safe and boring clothes will always be safe and boring. Good fashion is timeless and even extreme fashion, if it is good, will always have its place, especially today.

On the day of the fashion show, I wore a 1990s Yoji Yamamoto white silk flowing shirt with a black ink brush drawing of a redhead koi carp on the back. The long black silk skirt, also Yoji, has a stiff peplum-like piece on the inside to make the skirt flare away from the hips. My shoes were Y3 ballet flats from a new Yoji sports line.

Jeannie Miles recalled a favorite book:Passing Flight, by Rinker Buck. The book recounts when he, at fifteen, and his brother, Kernahan, at seventeen, crossed the country in 1966 in a single-engine plane, wearing 1966 Ray-Ban sunglasses. He wrote that they were top of the line, the special Aviator model with the best smoked glass and a pearl white headband. Since they were only available in adult sizes, he noted that they looked like Rocky Raccoon but their dad knew how to crimp the brackets. Where are those vintage 1966 Ray Bans their dad gave them now? It’s a reminder that every vintage piece tells a story!

Elizabeth Luttig is one of the models celebrating vintage:

What I would say about vintage is that it’s a win-win – you can help the environment by giving an item a second home where another person has the opportunity to enjoy it. With high-end vintage, the materials are often of higher quality than what can be bought today. It’s also worth noting that styles go in and out of fashion and, of course, some styles and items are iconic and timeless. At the Oscars in recent years, a number of actresses have worn stunning vintage dresses. Visit: https://www.vogue.co.uk/fashion/gallery/vintage-oscar-dresses

This industry calls pre-loved coins. What an apt description. Why should items be called used when in fact they were just loved by one owner and may be just as loved by another. Honestly, I consider it a gift that people keep special pieces and are ready to sell them.

Heidi Surprenant channeled Carole Lombard in her 30s outfit. She told us:



Wearing a vintage dress in the fashion show really made me consider wearing vintage more often! Why not wear a 70s floral skirt with a more modern top and maybe some vintage earrings? Or a vintage bag always makes a statement. I will now focus more on key pieces that will never go out of fashion and just sprinkle my wardrobe with microtrend pieces. Wearing more vintage is just another way to reduce and reuse, but way more fun than taking out the recycling bins!



Long-time Burning Man participant Susan Faurot told us:

I’ve looked at my closet differently since I met Melissa. Melissa encouraged me to wear the brightly printed Doc Martens beyond Burning Man. Usually I choose things to wear that don’t stand out. Melissa challenged me to get out of this safe zone. I have worn them twice this season, and of course during the fashion show.

“Vintage pieces are so timeless! DeDe Keller told us. They are easy to mix with more current pieces… a vintage dress with shoes or sandals of the moment, a vintage top with jeans and more! Everything old is really new…”

Carter shared that buttons were an early fascination that drew her to vintage. I remember my mother sewing buttons that can totally change their look if they are changed, or even mixed up. You can buy small packages of beautiful buttons. Many buttons are signed and are actually small works of art.

You hear a lot about slow fashion these days, and it involves taking care of your pieces, mending and replacing buttons. When creating a look, it’s good to mix up decades. Often, however, you will find that the decade you choose can depend on body type. Of course, the size has been different over the decades and you just have to try things on.

