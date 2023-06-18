Fashion
Jennifer Lawrences Crisp Shirt Dress reminds us of Oprahs
Jennifer Lawrence wore just a shirt dress but it’s probably not what you expected.
Attend a photocall for his new film No strong emotions, the 32-year-old actress posed on the carpet in a bouncy, ruffled Alaia shirt dress. While her dress wasn’t as casual as Tom Cruise in Risky business or as ingenious as a closet that I-just-stole-this-outfit-from-my-partners, like Carrie Bradshaw in sex and the city, it was both dressy and casual in an utterly chic way.
She kept her accessories minimal, as the button-down design and fit-and-flare silhouette created the perfect amount of drama. For a cohesive look, Lawrence matched her peep-toe heels to the black belt that hugged her waist and added a pair of chunky, bold sunglasses.
J.Law can’t take credit for starting the shirt dress trend because so many other celebrities have been wearing them lately. Oprah opted for an oversized pinstripe button-down shirt (which bordered on a dress) earlier this month, and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a $4,700 Valentino dress just days before J.Law don’t wear his.
We could name a handful of reasons why you should own one too, but it boils down to these main three: they’re stylish, flattering, and a surefire way to stick with styles that lock in sweat.
THE Cazie short dress de Showpo may not have a big black belt, but he does have a fitted waist, balloon sleeves and shiny gold buttons. It is also made from 100% cotton hello, cool girl summer and you can always add your own belt on top. And clearly people are getting the shirt memo because sizes are going fast.
For an option that still emphasizes size, just a little less than J.Laws, we suggest grabbing the Everyday Dreams White Long Sleeve Button Through Mini Dress by Lulus. It still has flattering details, like the self-tie waistband and tiered design at the bottom, but it’s looser on the body. It’s also over 40% off right now.
Love the J.Laws look, but feel like it might be too short for you? THE Amazon Essentials Seeve Button-Down Belted Mini Shirt Dress might be the one to consider. The length falls below the knees, but there are also side slits for a display of the legs. In addition, this one has short sleeves for more breathability.
A buyerwho bought it in black, said it was perfect for hot weather, especially if you need a little more coverage. Another customer explained that they were impressed by its versatility: it is so basic, [and] it can be worn [in] so many ways. You can wear it, with [the] belt, without [the] belt, or even as a coat, they added.
Buy it! Amazon Essentials short sleeve shirt dress with belt and button front in white$24.68$39.40; amazon.com
Jennifer Lawrence has been on a fashion streak and, honestly, wasn’t crazy about it. If you’re dying to get your hands on a shirt dress, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to shop more star-inspired long sleeve shirt dresses.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
