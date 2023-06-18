Queen Camilla stuns in red dress for Trooping the Color





Queen Camilla looked stunning in a red silk coat dress for her first Trooping the Color event as a queen in an outfit loaded with sentimental meaning. Queen Camilla looked stunning today for the first parade of King Charles III’s reign. Minutes into the parade, history was made as the King rode on horseback for the occasion marking the first time a monarch had done so since 1986. While it’s no surprise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t spotted in the parade, with Buckingham Palace still refusing to comment on their invitation, there was still plenty of excitement to be had. Camilla shared a horse-drawn carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were cheered on by enthusiastic fans lined the streets after their attendance at the event was planned but never confirmed, and Kate Middleton, who looked stunning in a meaningful green outfit. Adhering perfectly to the dress code of the event, Camilla stood out in an all-red look by designer Fiona Claire. The stunning silk dress was inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest infantry regiments in the British Army. Camilla became Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in December 2022, taking over the role from her late father-in-law, Prince Philip. The role is often given to spouses like Camilla, with the title previously held by other spouses, including Prince Philip and Prince Albert. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images) The Fiona Claire dress featured gorgeous collar and shoulder detailing that referenced Guard uniforms while remaining ultra feminine and regal. The look perfectly mimicked that of the uniforms of the Grenadier Guards, the infamous guards that can often be seen standing outside Buckingham Palace, from the bright and bold tone of red to the gold button detailing, but it still managed to feel fresh and modern despite the look being steeped in historical references. The look is a departure from the Queen’s favorite collarless dress silhouette which even influenced her Coronation look. But the departure from her usual style probably didn’t faze the Queen as the designer of the outfit is one of her favorites and she’s been wearing pieces from the British brand for years. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that she chose to trust Fiona with this look for such a special day. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images) The Queens hat, a design by Philip Tracey, also included a nod to the Grenadier Guards, famous for wearing bearskin hats. Ditching the idea of ​​exactly replicating dramatic hats, Camilla opted instead for a bearskin cap with a shiny pomegranate brooch and stunning feather plume. Again, Camilla is often seen wearing Philip Tracey hats and is just a high profile personality who loves the brand. Philip Tracey hats have been spotted on a range of iconic names including Grace Jones, Lady Gaga and Madonna – so Camilla is in great company. For accessories, Camilla wore her Grenadier Guard brooch as well as her trusty blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet. She opted for a pair of gold and diamond clip earrings with a gorgeous drop-down detail that perfectly complimented the higher neckline of her dress.

