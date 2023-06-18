Princess Charlotte’s pretty red dress is a sweet nod to her younger brother | royal | News





Princess Charlotte has once again caught the attention of royal fans, sparking a common comment online about her “adorable dress”. On Her Majesty’s official birthday, Princess Charlotte decided to pay a sweet tribute to her younger brother, Prince Louis, who wore a very similar outfit during Trooping the Color last year. The eight-year-old girl wore a traditional red and white dress with a Peter Pan collar and red embroidery and bow to attend the Trooping the Color 2023 celebrations and she coordinated with her brothers who wore scarlet ties as they rode in the procession car along the Horse Guards Parade. For eagle-eyed royal fans, the outfit is a similar replica of Prince Louis’ adorable blue and white sailor outfit, complete with tie worn at Trooping the Color 2022. READ MORE: Prince Louis wore red shorts for Trooping but George doesn’t have to

Princess Charlotte’s dress was paired with her trademark hairstyle with her dark blonde hair pulled back in a chic style. Royal fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Princess Charlotte’s style during the royal celebration. One user, @isaguor, commented: Awww, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are so cute!” @ChristinZ added: Happy Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s stunning outfit.” @BellesWaves also wrote, “I love Princess Charlotte’s dress.”

Also in the carriage were the Princess of Wales, wearing a bright green Andrew Gn dress and Queen Camilla in a red silk coat dress, inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. King Charles took the royal salute earlier as Colonel-in-Chief of the House Divisions’ seven regiments as his family and thousands of onlookers looked on. The king himself is taking part in today’s ceremony, becoming the first monarch in over 30 years to do so. Alongside her two brothers and her mother and father, Princess Charlotte will make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the motorcade. The prestigious parade dates back to the early 18th century when the colors (flags) of the battalion were carried (or “trooped”) through the ranks in order to be seen and recognized by soldiers.

