Taylor Swift sizzles in cut-out halter dress in ‘Karma’ music video





Taylor Swift and up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice look heavenly in their music video for “Karma.” The video for the new remix of the track from Taylor’s latest album, Midnights, shows the two stars dancing clouds and lassoing around the moon and Saturn. The respective astrological signs of the singers are visible behind them. Taylor wore several jaw-dropping looks for the music video, but our favorite by far was the cut-out halter dress she wore while ferrying across a lake. We’ve never seen her in anything like this before! Taylor Swift shines in cut-out halter dress in ‘Karma’ Remix music video The dress, from Celia Kritharioti’s Spring 2023 collection, features a sheer design, halterneck strap, bandeau-style top, cutouts and a cinched drop-waist skirt. Taylor accessorized with a jeweled crown that served as a headband. She styled her long blonde hair with her blunt bangs laid flat across her forehead. For makeup, the “Illicit Affairs” singer opted for shimmery blue eyeshadow, full lashes and mauve lip gloss. Taylor wore the ensemble as she paddled a boat with Ice Spice in the music video. We’re used to seeing Taylor in the bejeweled jumpsuits she wears on her Eras tour or the casual looks she rocks on her days off. This outfit looks completely different from anything she wears. The “Karma” music video comes after Taylor announced a new deluxe version of her album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). “Um. So much to tell you. I’m a huge fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her, I can confirm that she is the ONE to watch,” she said of Ice. Spice in the ad. “So excited to say that Karma featuring the amazing @icespice will be released TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!” Taylor continued, “Besides Karma Ft Ice Spice, you asked for it, [and] we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. I love you @honeymoon. But wait, there’s more for those of you who go to East Rutherford shows – we’ll have a new special edition CD available ONLY onsite from 12.30pm ET on Fridays! This CD will have a sound never heard before Midnights vault track titled “You’re Losing Me!” The track is supposedly about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The “Blank Space” singer seems to be very busy lately. In addition to the Eras tour, this unexpected album news and music video drop, the pop superstar also recently announced that his upcoming re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor Version)which she of course announced in a fanciful dress, will be released on July 7. Fan Comments While Taylor disabled comments on her Instagram account, the Taylor Swift Style account, which tracks the singer’s fashion choices, posted the outfit on their social media. Many fans commented that they would like to see more of this outfit in the clip, “That look, even for the second one, was THE moment!” one fan raved, while another commented, “My favorite look from the video! Wish I had a glimpse of the outfit up close, well!” and a third wrote, “Wish there were longer shots of this scene the outfit is so pretty but you can at hard to see her.” Other fans pointed out that they had never seen Taylor in a dress like this. “I don’t think I’ve seen her navel before,” someone commented, while another wrote, “We should see her in that kind of dress on a red carpet someday. I love this look on her! I just wish I had seen more of this look in the [music video].”

