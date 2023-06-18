Review of Pretty Red Dress, a London story of desire and identity | Drama movies

Jhis fiery and uplifting British pic arrives in UK cinemas just weeks after news broke of the death of Tina Turner, an indomitable figure who serves as an inspirational role model for at least one of the film’s key characters. Indeed, there’s more than a hint of the spirit of the great soul singers in writer-director Dionne Edwards’ highly likable and deviously subversive feature debut. Like Turner, Pretty red dress is both playful and defiant, swept away by a tide of catchy melodies that tug at the heartstrings, but aren’t afraid to tackle complex personal issues while maintaining its solidly dominating appeal.

Rising star Natey Jones puts a seductive spin on performative machismo as Travis, a young man we meet at the end of a stint in prison. Awaits her partner Candice, played with discreet flair by X Factor the winner became headliner and star of stage and screen Alexandra Burke. A die-hard Tina fan, Candice is faced with a dream role, an opportunity to audition for the lead role in a West End show about her idol. Travis wants them to pick up where they left off before he was incarcerated; to become the man of the house again. But relations with their daughter Kenisha (talented on-screen newcomer Temilola Olatunbosun) have become strained as she deals with the emotional uncertainties of adolescence.

While searching for something eye-catching to wear to the audition, Candice stumbles upon the titular red dress of a pom-pom garment, as dazzling as it is expensive. Yet when she asks the storekeeper if he can hold off the garment for a month, Edwards focuses our attention on Travis’s face, a series of conflicting emotions dancing across it. Are they anxious because they can’t afford such an expensive item? Does he still want to buy the dress, in order to prove his love for Candice? Or is there something else Travis can’t admit, even to himself?

Imagine the anarchic spirit of Some Like It Hot crossed with the incantatory edge of Peter Stricklands In Fabric

Edwards describes her film as centered on emotion, namely shame, and says she wanted to ask: what are the costs of suppressing the deepest parts of ourselves? Pretty red dress certainly does a compelling job of presenting a trio of characters all caught between how they see themselves and how they are seen by the world. A scene in which Candice rages at Kenisha for keeping secrets from her says more about the pent-up frustrations Candice feels about her own situation than it does about her relationship with her daughter. Likewise, Traviss’ own angry outbursts are triggered by his dread of being found out—a fear so powerful he’d rather ask his daughter to lie about how a dress was damaged than just admit the truth. .

More significant is Edwards’ description of the red dress as a fantastic catalyst, a phrase that evokes an air of fable-like magic that is central to her cinematic spell. Imagine, if you can, the anarchic mind of Billy Wilders Some like it hot crossed with the incantatory cutting edge of Peter Stricklands Fabric, another film in which a red dress moves transformatively from character to character. As with the recent success of Raine Allen-Millers rye lane, the fact that the drama of Pretty red dress set in familiar south London locations keeps their feet firmly planted on the ground, but that doesn’t stop these characters from having their heads in the clouds of desire, identity, fantasy and (of course) music.

With Johannes Radebe, one of the stars of Come dance strictlys professional cast, serving as choreographer and movement director, Pretty red dress is often on the verge of becoming a musical in its own right, a genre in which the line between the real and the imagined is regularly crossed by the power of song. Whether it’s Burke singing Tina on a simple audition piano or a sequence in which the finished stage show comes to life fully orchestrated, Pretty red dress revels in the power of music to elevate the everyday; to connect with our emotional lives, reminding us that even if things are not always harmonious, it is possible to dance to different rhythms without losing ground.