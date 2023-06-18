Kate Middleton Wears Emerald Green Outfit to Trooping the Color 2023, Photos





The royal family is in full force for Trooping the Colour, and unsurprisingly, Kate Middleton is simply fabulous! To mark King Charles’ birthday parade, the Princess of Wales opted for a bespoke green coat dress signed Andrew Gn, a nod to his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. She paired the stunning ensemble with Princess Diana’s Sapphire Drop earrings (which she wore at Trooping the Color last year) and the gold Irish Guards Shamrock brooch. The Princess of Wales wore her hair in a bun to work with the Philip Treacy hat. The Princess of Wales rides down the Mall in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour. Samir Hussein // Getty Images Kate smiles at the crowd. Neil Mockford // Getty Images Kate arrived in a carriage alongside Queen Camilla and was joined by her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis. The three children looked adorable alongside their mother, wearing coordinating outfits in blue and red. Meanwhile, Prince William wore his military uniform and rode a horse. This year, Trooping the Color is an additional occasion for the royal family as it marks King Charles’ first birthday parade as monarch and the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Last year’s birthday parade was also special, as it coincided with the late Queen’s historic 70th year on the throne. The Princess of Wales looked lovely in green. Marc Cuthbert // Getty Images Later today, the Welsh are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the senior royals, where they will greet all onlookers and watch the RAF flyby. . Stay with T&Cs as more photos arrive. play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

