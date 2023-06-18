



MSGM Spring 2024 Menswear Fashion Show Review Off the beaten track By Mark Wittmer Fueled by Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti’s recent trips to Tanzania, MSGM’s Spring 2024 collection is inspired by the moment of waking up at sunrise in a new landscape – and also charts the brand’s journey to a more mature and refined. Titled “Sogno Off Road”, the collection blended refined tailoring with technical references, organic textures and a sunrise palette to make Spring 2024 one of MSGM’s strongest seasons yet. The shift to a more mature and thoughtful perspective was signaled by the first two models that walked through the smoke-filled concrete space, who were older than typical MSGM casting choices (which roughly match the age of Italian youth who wear their logo emblazoned with casual streetwear), as much as by the aptly tailored – albeit uniquely textured – looks they wore. While a few full suits appeared, they were additionally present in piecemeal form, with loose, belted suit trousers intermingling with pieces that draw inspiration from the practicality of military and outdoor clothing, or vice versa . The title of the collection evokes a communion between man, machine and the natural world, and the collection embodies this adventurous state of mind in its unique blend of organic and technical. Leather and denim are sandblasted for a dirty, fuzzy look; splashes of bleach echo cowhide; technical fabrics are executed in earthy neutral tones or bold sunset color blocks. Although the familiar all-caps MSGM logo appears, it does so much more sparingly, and it’s accompanied by a redesigned version that stitches Giorgetti’s own hand. It’s a fitting personal touch to seal a collection that, while still embracing the radical comfort and accessibility of streetwear, sees the brand begin to embark on an exciting new journey towards a more considered approach to menswear.

