Fashion
Shehnaaz Gill makes Italy drool in a satin sundress
- Shehnaaz gave us new summer fashion goals by choosing the soft purple polka dot dress for the weekend.
1 / 6
Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating. The actress recently flew to Italy for her vacation and since then her Instagram profile is full of photos of herself posing in scenic spots across Italy. Shehnaaz on Saturday enhanced our weekend with a new set of photos of herself exploring the streets of Sicily, Italy in a stunning summer dress. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
2 / 6
Shehnaaz gave us new summer fashion goals by choosing the soft purple polka dot dress for the weekend. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
3 / 6
Shehnaaz’s dress featured sleeveless details, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a wholesome summer feel. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
4 / 6
With her bare feet on the grass and her hair open in messy wavy curls, Shehnaaz opted for a no-makeup look to complete her outfit. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
5 / 6
Shehnaaz’s Sicilian newspapers are improving day by day. here’s a pic of the actor in a top and shorts combo. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
6 / 6
Shehnaaz wore a white tank top, paired with a bright red top and blue denim shorts. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
