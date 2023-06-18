Weekend briefing: the fruits of cost reduction





Last week we started to see some of the results of the cost-cutting spree that many fashion brands have embarked on over the past year. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

Last year, brands focused on profitability and cost reduction. Every brand under pressure from reduced consumer spending is looking for ways to spend less in order to improve their margins. These tactics range from eliminating unprofitable categories to, unfortunately, downsizing them. Now, a year after inflation-induced changes began in the fashion and beauty industry, we were seeing the fruits of these cost-cutting efforts. ASOS, for example, enacted several cost cuts in October, including cutting inventory by 15% en route to its 20% target. On Thursday this week, the brand announced that these efforts have started to paywith base revenue up $25 million over the past three months. Other cost reduction strategies come from a number of other brands. Retail company Frasers Group plans loss of 200 jobs, about 20% of its workforce, to cut costs this quarter. Meanwhile, Superdry plans to outsource your struggling e-commerce business to Shopify to save costs. Last month, German online fashion retailer Zalando reported it was close to profitability, after cutting losses from $19 million to less than $1 million in the last quarter thanks to aggressive cost reduction. We’ve been covering the push to profitability and constraining brand spend in areas like customer acquisition and marketing for months. My prediction is that in the next three months or so, we’ll start to see which brands were able to cut costs in a way that helped the bottom line and which weren’t. Google targeted by EU competition commission At a press conference on Wednesday, the European Union’s competition commissioner accused Google to play an anti-competitive role in the digital advertising sector in Europe. The commission had investigated Google for using its role as a dominant force in digital advertising to crowd out competition in favor of its own advertising service over others. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said simply asking Google to change its practices is unlikely to be enough to satisfy the commission, opening up the possibility of forcing Google to divest itself of its digital advertising infrastructure in Europe. Seeing this news reminded me of a conversation I had with Annabelle Baker, Brand Director of Lush Cosmetics. Lush has been one of the most vocal brands against the monopoly dominance that big tech platforms like Google and Meta have over the digital advertising industry. As I spoke to her, she elaborated on brands’ philosophy of opting out of social platforms like Instagram and digital ad marketplaces like Google in more detail. During the conversation, I wondered if other brands might follow suit and look for ways to divest from the technology. Google, facing increased regulatory scrutiny, could accelerate this trend, especially among European brands. Valentino returns to separate shows for men’s and women’s fashion After several years of mixed shows, Valentino seems to be the division of its track appears between men’s and women’s fashion once again. This week, the brand showed up at Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Friday with a show entirely dedicated to menswear after three years of combining men and women. The show was also a return to Milan after the brand showed a preference for Paris for its women’s shows. Despite returning to a range of gender-specific catwalks, Valentino is still following the trend of blurring the lines between menswear and womenswear. The show was full of traditionally feminine silhouettes and fabrics, as well as jewelry like earrings and accessories like handbags. I’m curious to see if the fashion shows in September will bring us a return to separate shows for men and women or rather an adherence to the philosophy of mixed shows.

