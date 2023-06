Zara Tindall exudes elegance in a romantic gown and must-have headpiece

She may have been absent from Trooping the Color this year, but we still got our fair share of Zara Tindall. The royal featured in a new promotion for Magic Millions, a racehorse auction house, looking stunning in an outfit straight out of a fairy tale. Princess Anne’s daughter was photographed in a Leo Lins Nellie Opulent Print midi dress in Blush, featuring a dreamy tropical print, sprawling flowers, flutter sleeves, button closure, high mandarin collar and a midday silhouette. WATCH: Zara Tindall dances in behind-the-scenes video from glamorous trip to Monaco She paired the ethereal garment with an aqua green helmet sourced from Sarah Cant Millinery. The stunning design featured a whimsical ruffled trim that formed a trompe l’il and sold for 700. Zara wore her blonde hair swept back in a bun, allowing her new look to take center stage. She slipped into a pair of gold heels by Karen Millen, invented the Cross Strap Platform stilettos. © Ben Stansall Zara is a horse riding enthusiast Royal fashion followers adored the image which circulated on social media. I’m in love with this look for this occasion, wrote one, while another said: Still very classy with a strong hint of fantasy. A third noted in agreement: Oh it’s beautiful !!! The combo of dress, decor and filter used. Chiefs embrace. A fourth added: Zara looks TOO pretty here. © Alamy Zara looked lovely in a striped dress with a belted waist while out shopping recently In the image, Zara was accompanied by a beautiful horse and surrounded by lush green countryside littered with wild daisies. © Alamy The royal is an expert in dressing for the races Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece by Rachel Henry Millinery On Tuesday, Zara Tindall showed just how geared up she is for the hottest running event of the year with a look at the masterful headwear guests can expect to see through the glamorous affair of five days. Zara’s stylist Annie Mialltook to Instagram to share a rare photo of the Princess Royal’s daughter modeling a stunning floral headpiece made by an Australian milliner, Rachel Henryy. The stunning helmet was a bespoke accessory by Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick. MORE: Trooping the Colour: Best photos from King Charles’s birthday parade after spectacular flypast

