Princess Charlotte probably recycled her coronation dress for Trooping the Color





Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte looked stunning at Trooping the Color on Saturday, wearing a red and white sailor dress. Despite fans’ efforts to identify the dress, Charlotte’s stunning gown was not identified after the royal ceremony. However, childrenswear designer Amaia Arrieta has claimed it could be an upcycled version of the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the coronation in May. She said: “It looks like the Coronation dress. The way the skirt moves is exactly the same, but it looks like the sleeves have been changed and the collar and belt have been added. “It fit her perfectly and it was just a few weeks ago so it makes sense,” she said. PEOPLE. READ MORE:Charlotte wears 89 shoes while sporting designer hair at Trooping The Color

Princess Charlotte wore the original white dress, with embroidered sleeves and matching cape, to the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Another reason this dress could be the same is that Charlotte wore the same pair of shoes with each outfit at both events – her cream leather Papouelli “Siena” shoes which cost $89. The coronation was Charlotte’s first time wearing a bespoke designer dress from her mother’s go-to brand, Alexander McQueen. Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton designed Princess Kate’s wedding dress in 2011 and wowed the world afterwards.

Kate also has a relationship with Amaia Arrieta, as Prince Louis wore a long pair of her designer navy socks to Trooping the Color on Saturday. “He looked great in his shorts and blazer so sleek and chic,” Amaia said of the five-year-old Prince Louis. If Princess Charlotte has recycled her coronation dress, she is not the first member of her family to do so. The Princess of Wales constantly wears pieces from her wardrobe and often changes sleeve details or hem lengths depending on the event she is attending.

For example, Kate walked the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs wearing a cream Alexander McQueen outfit with gold embroidery, but she had already worn it in Malaysia in 2012. Although almost identical, a closer look showed that the sleeves had been changed to become more formal. In 2019, the princess recycled another McQueen dress to attend a banquet at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Kate replaced the off-the-shoulder sleeves (which were ideal for the 2017 BAFTAs) with short sleeves for the more formal gala two years later.

