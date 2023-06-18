Worker sent home for dress code. She wore shorts several times

Poor management can turn the workplace into a battleground, leaving employees feeling undervalued, frustrated, and ready to run for the hills. The impact of poor leadership can range from demoralization to high turnover rates. But the seemingly insignificant and inconsistent enforcement of the rules is as big a red flag as there is in the workplace.

Recently, a TikTok video posted by Morgan Matthews (@uglyfatg0thh) brought such an incident to light, capturing the attention of viewers on the video-sharing platform. Since it was uploaded on June 16, the video has grown in popularity, racking up 246,500 views in a single day.

In the TikTok video, Matthews shares a frustrating incident at work, which led to her quitting her shift.

According to the TikToker, his workplace had undergone a change in management and the new general manager had not been well received by the staff.

She’s not great. Nobody liked him. We lost 90% of our staff because no one liked them, says Matthews.

The incident in question happened when the TikToker arrived at work wearing shorts, which she claimed to have worn regularly without issue.

I wore shorts to work today because in our store the air is not well controlled and it is hot. It’s stiflingly hot in this store. On top of that, I run all day, I’m going to sweat my ass off if I’m not wearing something breathable. So I wear these shorts to work quite often,” Matthews said in the video, while saying the shorts weren’t provocative.

The TikToker allegedly approached the manager and asked her about her tasks for the day, only to be told she had to go home and change because her shorts weren’t an inch above the knee. and violated the dress code.

“What am I like? Repeat?” Matthews exclaimed in the video while recounting the incident. I said, OK if I have to leave this store for a 5 hour shift to come back in different pants, I’m not coming back for my shift today, she added.

After a brief argument with the manager, Matthews decided to clock in and leave. The manager reportedly marked her absence as a “no call/no show”, despite the fact that she was present and clocked in for 20 minutes.

The TikToker concluded the video by sharing that this incident, combined with her general dissatisfaction with the manager’s leadership, led her to decide to submit her two-week notice this Friday.

In the comments section of the video, many viewers are expressing their disbelief and frustration at the situation.

One comment read, “Why didn’t she just say ‘hey next time, wear something different’ (even though that shouldn’t matter), as if sending you home was ridiculous. “

Another comment echoed the sentiment, saying, “Damn, I didn’t know we were in college. An inch above the knee is crazy.

“I’ve never seen women’s shorts cut 1″ above the knee, where the hell can you even get them?” a third commenter questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan Matthews via Instagram direct messages for comment.