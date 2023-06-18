‘Pretty Red Dress’ Ending Explained: Does Candice Accept Travis in a Red Dress?

We didn’t know what to expect when we started watching Pretty red dress. We were just as confused as the other characters regarding what was happening to the story and to Travis, but we saw him meet a beautiful ending, where even though the answers weren’t given, acceptance was found for character choices. Recently, watching stories from the LGBTQ+ community that go beyond the struggle of “coming out” has been a fascinating exercise. These stories, which began to address the more complex nuances of living one’s truth and fighting to be accepted by one’s family, are a way of being in solidarity with all who have lived through them. However, when we look at them as trans people, our first reaction to them is sympathy, and it took us a while to realize that was far from what the creators intended. They tell us how they find empowerment in the very truth the world uses to ostracize the community. It’s the journey of these characters finding acceptance and freedom within themselves so that what others think of them ceases to matter. Here’s how it goes in Pretty red dresspresented through this summary.

Spoiler alert

Why is Travis wearing the red dress?

Travis has just been released from prison and is welcomed with open arms by his family. Candice, his wife, auditions for singing gigs, and their daughter, Kenisha, goes through the identity struggles typical of adolescence. Travis has to look for a job to help his family, but he turns down an offer from his brother. Later, when he sees Candice liking a red dress at a boutique they can’t afford, Travis goes back to his brother’s house and asks him for a job. This brother comes across as a bit condescending and unfriendly, and it’s clear that Travis hates his guts. Nevertheless, Travis gets a job at his brother’s restaurant. It’s a bit too late for the one he wants, but his brother makes sure to employ him in some capacity. It is believed to be with his first paycheck that Travis gets the red dress for Candice. She is on top of the world with her gift and wears it for her audition, where she makes an amazing impression. The purpose of this scene is to show that the dress is powerful. It’s feminine and graceful, and it makes a statement about being bold and comfortable in your own skin.

In a later scene, we see Travis trying on this dress for himself and realizing he must have brought it for himself rather than Candice. The message this dress sends is what Travis would like to tell the world right now, but he doesn’t have the words to say it. He is strangely drawn to the dress and what it means to him to wear it. Even as an audience, our first thoughts are that it can be trans, gay, or fluid. But all along Pretty red dress, when the other characters ask him the same through questions or accusations, he denies both. Travis identifies as a man and he is attracted to women. Not only that, he is clearly in love with Candice. But he prefers women’s clothes. We would ask our readers to remember that this is all from a cis-het point of view and is subject to error.

Honestly, it doesn’t sound like much, in a literal sense, for a man to prefer women’s clothing. If we accept that gender is a social construct, we must also accept that clothing considered gender specific is also more of a closed view than anything that has real-world implications. Maybe Travis’ desire to wear the red dress is that simple, or it could mean it’s his first step on a journey of self-discovery. Anyway, we think this movie isn’t about her entire journey but just part of it, the part that started with the pretty red dress.

How does Candice react to Travis in the dress?

When Candice accidentally sees him in the dress, she’s horrified and jumps to the same initial conclusions as us. At one point, she even believes it was her own fantasy that made Travis go too far. Travis is lying to her and probably himself when he asks her not to think about it too much. But that doesn’t stop her from wearing it again; however, this time the dress rips. Travis begs his daughter, Kenisha, to take responsibility, but she doesn’t give him an answer. Kenisha is going through a rough time herself, and her parents are having a hard time connecting with her. Kenisha has a friend at school, Cecily, and the two are obviously together. Candice suspects that Kenisha is a lesbian and communicates that she accepts her sexual orientation, but her daughter still doesn’t feel free to open up to her. Kenisha may be taking her time, but Candice feels isolated from her own family because of the secrets they’re keeping from her. Kenisha is moody and rebellious and doesn’t want to spend time doing “girly” things with her mother.

At the same time, she doesn’t tell him what she wants either. Candice is also unaware of what is going on with Travis. The wise choice would be to give them both time, but Candice is on edge with the weight of her suspicions and is becoming increasingly insistent. When Candice discovers her torn dress, she naturally goes after Travis, but Kenisha protects him at the last minute by saying she was trying it on. If Candice believes her, subconsciously, she must still have doubts. Kenisha had told Candice that she liked boys, but when her mother finds out about her with Cecily, she is furious and believes that her entire family is lying to her and that Kenisha’s situation was influenced by Travis. At this point, we don’t know if Kenisha is really bigoted, but she’s acting way too angry. We must consider that although acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community is growing, people associated with it still have to go through a learning process to accept them. The day has yet to come when it will be as natural to be part of the community as it is to be straight. Hopefully movies like Pretty red dress bring us closer to this reality.

‘Pretty Red Dress’ Ending Explained: Does Candice Accept Travis in a Red Dress?

Kenisha struggles at school when his girlfriend, Cecily, tells everyone that Travis was wearing a dress. Kenisha had told her that in confidence, and Cecily didn’t care. When the other kids start making fun of Travis, Kenisha fights with them.

Candice finds out, and this time her anger knows no bounds. She, Travis and Kenisha fight and the police are called due to the noise that ensues. This could have been settled cleanly if only Candice hadn’t punched the cop, landing her in jail. The next day, Travis bails her out, and by then she’s cooled down enough to think about things rationally without the anger born of prejudice. She tells Travis that he should wear the red dress if he wants to, and she will accept it. She also supports her daughter and talks to the school administration not to expel her. Travis and Candice handle the situation as a team and as parents. Later, when Travis asks her to marry him, she refuses, possibly because she still needs to understand and accept the new developments in his life. At the end of Pretty red dress, Travis confidently wears the red dress while confronting his friends for their biases. Although it only ends in beatings, he begins to wear the red robe on the streets whenever he wants, fearing no one.

Final Thoughts

What we’re about to say is again from a cis-het perspective, but we wish our limited worldview had been explained in Travis’ own words. At this point, we’re relating more to Candice’s journey than Travis’ fight, but maybe that was the writers’ intent. Each person had their own take-out Pretty red dress, and ours was from Candice. At the end of the day the movie is a nice watch that could have been a little faster but was a well spent 2 hours.