Fashion
Black dads more likely to play, dress up and share a meal with their child, data shows
Editor’s note: Get inspired with a weekly roundup of living well, simplified.Sign up for CNNs Life, But Better newsletter for insights and tools designed to improve your well-being.
CNN
—
Growing up, Jeremy Givens says the narrative he heard around black fathers was different from the one he experienced.
In movies, TV and generalized conversation, they were portrayed as absent, unengaged and, overall, not very good fathers, he said.
In my own experiences, not just with my dad, but with my uncles, colleagues and grandfathers, it was something opposite, something wonderful, inspiring, nurturing, Givens said.
Now a father himself, Givens is president and CEO of the black american dads foundationan organization aimed at countering biased perceptions of black fathers with first-hand accounts.
This year, Father’s Day falls one day before Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and fathers and mental health experts tell CNN they share the importance of fatherhood and their experience with and as black fathers.
Fathers are important in helping their children see all that they can be, said Los Angeles-based licensed psychologist Dr. Jennifer Noble.
Seeing moms and dads changing a diaper, raising a child and playing helps boys and girls connect with both parents, she said.
Therefore, as a child, I can identify both versions of it and figure out which is best for me, Noble said.
A classic image of the traditional father figure shows him with outstretched arms trying to coax a fearful child to the edge of a swimming pool in water.
The father is in the pool and says, OK, jump, jump, jump in the pool! And the kid is scared, Noble said. What they do is trust, but then they gain the courage to jump in because they know fathers there to care for them.
Often, good dads can offer lessons in play, care, support, courage and discipline, Noble said. And the data shows that black dads do it regularly.
Seventy percent of black fathers who live with their children were the most likely to have bathed, dressed, changed or helped their child with the toilet every day, compared to their white (60%) or Hispanic (45%) counterparts. %), according the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Health Statistics Report 2013.
These black fathers were also the most likely to have eaten a meal with their children, the data showed.
Those numbers were high, and not just for biological fathers living inside the home, Dr. Erlanger Turner, a licensed psychologist and associate professor of psychology at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., said by email. .
It also indicates that black fathers often play the role of (step-parent) or maintain constant involvement when living outside the home, he added.
This involvement is important for many reasons, one of which is that data shows that children whose fathers are involved are at lower risk of developing disruptive behavior and mental health issues, Turner said.
Even when a biological father isn’t present, the role can be filled by other men who care about the child, an important concept in African-American culture, Noble said.
You can have multiple fathers or father figures and grandparents, who can play a very strong role that is just as strong, if not stronger than the father, she said. You really have uncles and grandparents and coaches and community members, pastors who can step in and really provide all of these things like guidance and empathy and attunement and support.
If the data shows that black fathers are often involved in the day-to-day care of their children, why isn’t this story told?
Often movies, TV shows and news stories about black fathers come from secondary sources not by black dads or those raised by them, Givens said.
As a result, the father of a black family can be described as an absent or not very good father.
Sometimes we miss some of the nuance and just think, Oh, it’s every black family everywhere, Noble said.
Given the history of racism in the United States, some black fathers may face disproportionate rates of incarceration or have difficulty obtaining jobs to support their families, she added. But such hardships are only part of the story of black fatherhood.
Maybe we need to change the available evidence to really get a more representative picture, Noble said.
For a narrative that better represents black fathers, we need to highlight who is telling the story, Givens said.
The Black American Dad Foundation and other groups are trying to publish stories of black fathers themselves, Givens said. He wants more primary sources for cultural understanding of black families.
It also encourages fathers to reflect on the behavior they adopt for their children.
I think it’s important to show your kids that you’re human and that you make mistakes and that it’s OK that you find ways to work through them, Givens said. Not only do you show them your successes but also show them your failures.
And dads shouldn’t be afraid to show their vulnerable side to their kids, Turner said.
For the boys, it’s really helpful to have male characters that model healthy coping and emotional expression, he said. Although mothers can also play an important role, I think it plays out differently when boys see how their fathers are able to speak confidently about emotions like sadness or anxiety.
However, this is not always easy. Givens recalls his own struggle three years ago when he told his son, Cohen, that he was leaving the state and wouldn’t see him for a few weeks.
It doesn’t change anything, the single father recalled telling his then 5-year-old son, who now lives in Arizona with his mother. I want to make sure you know that I love you and always will and always be with you.
Givens can’t forget his son’s response. It’s okay, dad. You just have to try, he reminded himself, telling the boy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/18/health/black-dads-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why PM Modi’s next US trip is more special than his previous visits
- Famous Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies aged 83
- Black dads more likely to play, dress up and share a meal with their child, data shows
- Charlottetown police warn of counterfeit bills
- France is calculating the cost after a rare earthquake hits the West
- 10 Best Father-Child Moments From These Bollywood Movies
- Kheith Rhynne Cruz takes gold twice in SEA Youth table tennis
- This compact fund beats the market and provides a downside cushion in tough times
- Putin blames Ukraine for lack of talks as African leaders push for peace
- Layyah land scam: Punjab’s anti-corruption body summons Pak, former PM Imran, on June 19
- The actions of Joko Widodo’s leadership, from his position as mayor to that of president of the Republic of Indonesia for two periods
- Better relations with the United States may be about one thing: China’s struggling economy