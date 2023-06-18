Black fathers more likely to play, dress up and share a meal with their child, data shows | Health

(CNN) Growing up, Jeremy Givens says the narrative he heard around black fathers was different from the one he experienced.

In movies, TV and generalized conversation, they were portrayed as absent, unengaged and, overall, not very good fathers, he said.

In my own experiences, not just with my dad, but with my uncles, colleagues and grandfathers, it was something opposite, something wonderful, inspiring, nurturing, Givens said.

Now a father himself, Givens is president and CEO of the black american dads foundationan organization aimed at countering biased perceptions of black fathers with first-hand accounts.

Father’s Day this year falls one day before June 19which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and fathers and mental health experts told CNN they shared the importance of fatherhood and their experience with and as black fathers.

Fathers are important in helping their children see all that they can be, said Los Angeles-based licensed psychologist Dr. Jennifer Noble.

Seeing moms and dads changing a diaper, raising a child and playing helps boys and girls connect with both parents, she said.

Therefore, as a child, I can identify both versions of it and figure out which is best for me, Noble said.

What we know about dads

A classic image of the traditional father figure shows him with outstretched arms trying to coax a fearful child to the edge of a swimming pool in water.

The father is in the pool and says, OK, jump, jump, jump in the pool! And the kid is scared, Noble said. What they do is trust, but then they gain the courage to jump in because they know fathers there to care for them.

Often, good dads can offer lessons in play, care, support, courage and discipline, Noble said. And the data shows that black dads do it regularly.

Seventy percent of black fathers who live with their children were the most likely to have bathed, dressed, changed or helped their child with the toilet every day, compared to their white (60%) or Hispanic (45%) counterparts. %), according the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Health Statistics Report 2013.

These black fathers were also the most likely to have eaten a meal with their children, the data showed.

Those numbers were high, and not just for biological fathers living inside the home, Dr. Erlanger Turner, a licensed psychologist and associate professor of psychology at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., said by email. .

It also indicates that black fathers often play the role of (step-parent) or maintain constant involvement when living outside the home, he added.

This involvement is important for many reasons, one of which is that data shows that children whose fathers are involved are at lower risk of developing disruptive behavior and mental health issues, Turner said.

Even when a biological father isn’t present, the role can be filled by other men who care about the child, an important concept in African-American culture, Noble said.

You can have multiple fathers or father figures and grandparents, who can play a very strong role that is just as strong, if not stronger than the father, she said. You really have uncles and grandparents and coaches and community members, pastors who can step in and really provide all of these things like guidance and empathy and attunement and support.

How media representations are wrong

If the data shows that black fathers are often involved in the day-to-day care of their children, why isn’t this story told?

Often, movies, TV shows and news stories about black fathers come from secondary sources and not from black fathers or those raised by them, Givens said.

As a result, the father of a black family can be described as an absent or not very good father.

Sometimes we miss some of the nuance and just think, Oh, it’s every black family everywhere, Noble said.

Given the history of racism in the United States, some black fathers may face disproportionate incarceration rates or have difficulty getting jobs to support their families, she added. But such hardships are only part of the story of black fatherhood.

Maybe we need to change the available evidence to really get a more representative picture, Noble said.

How to straighten out this narrative

For a narrative that better represents black fathers, we need to highlight who is telling the story, Givens said.

The Black American Dad Foundation and other groups are trying to publish stories of black fathers themselves, Givens said. He wants more primary sources for cultural understanding of black families.

It also encourages fathers to reflect on the behavior they adopt for their children.

I think it’s important to show your kids that you’re human and that you make mistakes and that it’s OK that you find ways to work through them, Givens said. Not only are you showing them your successes, but you are also showing them your failures.

And dads shouldn’t be afraid to show their vulnerable side to their kids, Turner said.

For the boys, it’s really helpful to have male characters that model healthy coping and emotional expression, he said. Although mothers can also play an important role, I think it plays out differently when boys see how their fathers are able to speak confidently about emotions like sadness or anxiety.

However, this is not always easy. Givens recalls his own struggle three years ago when he told his son, Cohen, that he was leaving the state and wouldn’t see him for a few weeks.

It doesn’t change anything, the single father recalled telling his then 5-year-old son, who now lives in Arizona with his mother. I want to make sure you know that I love you and always will and always be with you.

Givens can’t forget his son’s response. It’s okay, dad. You just have to try, he reminded himself, telling the boy.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.