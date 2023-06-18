



Fashion enthusiasts know that pliss is one of the chicest and most wearable fabrics, and thanks to Target, it’s now also one of the most affordable. Pliss, which is a woven material that features tightly gathered pleats, can be anywhere from a light to medium weight fabric with a malleable band and an accordion feel. It’s the fabric folding technique that became a signature of the late Japanese designer Issey Miyake and is now a staple at sophisticated retailers And avant-garde fashion brands.

Despite its designer pedigree, pliss only looks high-end in fact, Target sells an adored critic pleated midi dress for only $20. It’s so affordable that you could get it in all three colors of black, purple, and brown and it would still be well under $100. The dress is available in size XS4X, and its flowing, non-binding silhouette allows wearers to slip it on easily. The high backless neckline and slit at the back make the whole thing look a little dressier too.

The Midi, which currently boasts a 4.7-star rating and 79 reviews, is highly regarded for its style, comfort, and value. This dress is perfect! I have purple color [and] it’s so shiny and pretty, it hugs your body just enough while still being loose. New favourite, wrote the reviewer Huntie Buns. The high neckline also allows some wearers to give up the bra: I have 5 10 and 210 [pounds] and i like it [flowy-ness] of the dress and I wish it came in more colors. I love going braless for the summer, review Cassidy wrote of her confidence in this dress. Critical Melig93 echoes that sentiment: this dress is everything! It hugs my curves perfectly and the material gives a smoothing effect. I don’t know what makes my body beautiful, the reviewer wrote. I stepped out of my comfort zone this summer and this dress helped me feel more confident.

If you too are looking to step out of your comfort zone, why not pick up a few of these pleated dresses for $20 apiece? You can feel thrilled to have a unique outfit that can be quickly imagined or casually dressed up for whatever occasion you have coming up.

