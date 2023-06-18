Fashion
How these Indigenous fashion designers are taking a modern take on traditional designs
Indigenous fashion designers had the chance to show off their work as part of International Indigenous Fashion Week (IIFW) in Regina.
The IIFW partnered with the Buffalo People Arts Institute for a fashion show at the MamaweyatitanCentre on June 3.
Eight designers showcased their Indigenous-fused clothing and bags to an enthusiastic audience, while vendors offered locally-made items and food.
Chelsea Nokusis is a fashion designer from the Peepeekisis First Nation in Saskatchewan. She mixes current trends with Indigenous cultural clothing for her brand Chelsea’s Cree-ations.
Nokusis is a mother of four children. Her eldest daughter, Rain, 16, is often one of her role models.
Nokusis started designing during the COVID pandemic. Although it was an uncertain time, Nokusis focused on creativity.
She makes star blankets, graduation gowns, ribbon skirts and, most recently, a wedding dress, all incorporating Indigenous cultural motifs.
“Growing up, I never saw any of this and I really wanted to incorporate it into our culture, into fashion, so our people could wear it to grads, galas, etc.,” Nokusis said.
She reconciles being a fashion designer and a mother with the help of her family.
“Their father, my spouse for 16 years, always supports me and is there to help me,” Nokusis said.
Tanya Straightnose of Cote First Nation is the designer of the native beaded hats.
Straightnose is a self-taught beader and has been doing so for two years. She first ordered a beaded hat from another designer, but decided to try it on herself.
“Usually for fashion shows, it takes me a day, because I’m going to push myself. Other than that I give myself two days to do [a hat]“said Straightnose.
It’s also a family affair for Straightnose, who brings his niece Jaydan Severight to his shows. Severight helps with photos and videos, but Straightnose also wants her niece to see her working as a fashion designer.
Yolanda OldDwarf came from Billings, Montana to show off her brand Sweet Sage Woman. She made the trip, her first to Canada in 22 years, to show off her contemporary take on traditional designs.
OldDwarfi is a member of the Apsaalooke Nation and a mother of four. She opened the show with her MMIW-inspired hand-printed dress.
She said her designs each had a meaning. For example, the flowers on one of her dresses symbolize gratitude.
“It’s the orchid cactus. It’s a flower that has to be patient because some of them only bloom once a year for one day,” OldDwarf said as he flipped through a display showing some of his creations. .
“I also have the stars, the mountains and the horses. My tribes are horse people, so we train our horses and we need a lot of patience to train.”
OldDwarf said she started designing clothes because she wanted to empower and encourage Indigenous women and men, as all of her designs are for anyone.
The Aboriginal fashion show also included art vendors, food and traditional dances. It was followed by people of all ages, from babies to elders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/indigenous-fashion-modern-touch-regina-1.6868380
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boldy could learn a thing or two from Tkachuk’s Playoffs – Minnesota Wild
- How these Indigenous fashion designers are taking a modern take on traditional designs
- Investing in the stock market: stock market mantra: the creation and preservation of wealth are equally important in a sustainable financial plan
- Amid a row of classified documents, Donald Trump faces heat from Republicans
- Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest fan crashes through canopy, inches from singer
- Israel to Accelerate Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank | News from the occupied West Bank
- Adult Swim to find new voice actor for ‘Rick and Morty’
- Andy Murray kicks off Queen’s Club quest with Alex de Minaur match, Carlos Alcaraz could take on Matteo Berrettini
- This much-loved Pliss midi dress is just $20 at Target
- Stock market gains depend on when feds suspend or jump
- A rare 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits western France
- DeSantis is clearly targeting Trump in Nevada, a major first state