How these Indigenous fashion designers are taking a modern take on traditional designs

Indigenous fashion designers had the chance to show off their work as part of International Indigenous Fashion Week (IIFW) in Regina.

The IIFW partnered with the Buffalo People Arts Institute for a fashion show at the MamaweyatitanCentre on June 3.

Eight designers showcased their Indigenous-fused clothing and bags to an enthusiastic audience, while vendors offered locally-made items and food.

The Cree-ations of Chelsea and Indigenously Beaded Hat Designs collaborated on the show. (Submitted by Chelsea Nokusis)

Chelsea Nokusis is a fashion designer from the Peepeekisis First Nation in Saskatchewan. She mixes current trends with Indigenous cultural clothing for her brand Chelsea’s Cree-ations.

Nokusis is a mother of four children. Her eldest daughter, Rain, 16, is often one of her role models.

One of the Chelsea Cree-ations dresses is a version of a ribbon skirt that adds a top. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

Nokusis started designing during the COVID pandemic. Although it was an uncertain time, Nokusis focused on creativity.

She makes star blankets, graduation gowns, ribbon skirts and, most recently, a wedding dress, all incorporating Indigenous cultural motifs.

“Growing up, I never saw any of this and I really wanted to incorporate it into our culture, into fashion, so our people could wear it to grads, galas, etc.,” Nokusis said.

She reconciles being a fashion designer and a mother with the help of her family.

“Their father, my spouse for 16 years, always supports me and is there to help me,” Nokusis said.

Tanya Straightnose says felt hats like this take hours to bead. (Submitted by Tanya Straightnose)

Tanya Straightnose of Cote First Nation is the designer of the native beaded hats.

Straightnose is a self-taught beader and has been doing so for two years. She first ordered a beaded hat from another designer, but decided to try it on herself.

“Usually for fashion shows, it takes me a day, because I’m going to push myself. Other than that I give myself two days to do [a hat]“said Straightnose.

Tanya Straightnose, right, creator of Indigenously Beaded Hat Designs brought her niece Jaydan Severightt to the fashion show to help and watch her work. (Tanya Straightnose/Facebook)

It’s also a family affair for Straightnose, who brings his niece Jaydan Severight to his shows. Severight helps with photos and videos, but Straightnose also wants her niece to see her working as a fashion designer.

President and CEO of Sweet Sage Woman, Yolanda OldDwarf. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

Yolanda OldDwarf came from Billings, Montana to show off her brand Sweet Sage Woman. She made the trip, her first to Canada in 22 years, to show off her contemporary take on traditional designs.

OldDwarfi is a member of the Apsaalooke Nation and a mother of four. She opened the show with her MMIW-inspired hand-printed dress.

She said her designs each had a meaning. For example, the flowers on one of her dresses symbolize gratitude.

“It’s the orchid cactus. It’s a flower that has to be patient because some of them only bloom once a year for one day,” OldDwarf said as he flipped through a display showing some of his creations. .

“I also have the stars, the mountains and the horses. My tribes are horse people, so we train our horses and we need a lot of patience to train.”

Sweet Sage Womans hourglass designs represent the passage of time. (Joseph Cassiel Photography)

OldDwarf said she started designing clothes because she wanted to empower and encourage Indigenous women and men, as all of her designs are for anyone.

The Aboriginal fashion show also included art vendors, food and traditional dances. It was followed by people of all ages, from babies to elders.