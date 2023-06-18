Shirt Shapes and Slime Defined Prada’s Men’s Show for Spring 2024 – WWD





Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons delivered fashion fireworks galore with their Spring 2024 men’s show for Prada, designed as a freewheeling exploration of the shirt – which some audience members saw through curtains of drool flanking parts of the track. “Fluid Form” was the title they gave to the collection, which further propelled the lightweight clothing trend this Milanese season, while introducing a host of new silhouettes and ideas. Behind the scenes, the famed cerebral design duo dropped the names of several artists they love – Matthew Barney for his body performances and surgical color palette; Joseph Beuys for his striking sculptural forms, and HR Giger, whose “biomechanical” art style spawned the original “Alien” in the Ridley Scott film franchise. But the shirt was their big idea and starting point, which they morphed with 1940s menswear to create hybrids of heavy-shouldered cotton-poplin jackets that could be tucked into high-waisted pants or shorts. highlights for a sweeping nipped-waist silhouette. Here is something surprisingly new that is sure to influence the shape of menswear in the future – the wide shoulders and narrow waist accentuated by the extra wide and extra long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Blue shirt collars were added to handsome, roomy Macintosh-style raincoats, while other shirt details appeared in technical outerwear and new versions of the reporter’s jacket. Prada and Simons even took on one of menswear’s most unfortunate garments – the Hawaiian shirt – and folded it to their liking, forgoing the boxy camp shirt shape they helped popularize these years to concentrate on softer forms, à la Beuys. Meanwhile, they’ve blurred and disguised the garish floral decorations of Hawaiian shirts by adding shoulder pads, rustling, printed fringe panels or three-dimensional origami flowers. The duo experimented with other ways to decorate shirts. Little tufts of fur, like too much chest hair, emerged from the button placket of the polo shirts, which also had hairy protrusions protruding from the sleeve caps. The pockets were another big story. “More than utilitarian, we saw them as three-dimensional decorations,” Prada explained backstage at a press scrum, after greeting editors and posing for selfies with dozens of VICs and fans. the brand. Puff pockets were glued to shirt sleeves like badges and coagulated in multiples on the front of shirts and utility vests, sometimes in concert with D-rings. Five-pocket jeans, denim shirts with detachable shoulder pads and boyish shorts with partially elasticated waistbands are some of the most accessible items in this terrific youthful zing collection. Headbands, neo-cat-eye sunglasses and glossy red lips recall 1950s beauty ideals – one of those aesthetic curves you can expect from Prada. After the show was over, the steady seepage of mud from the steel-truss ceiling subsided. Some guests meticulously dodged puddles of green grime that had accumulated on the floor while others seemed eager to explore the strange liquid with their hands and fingers. After this bold show, it’s clear that Prada and Simons would fall into the latter group.

