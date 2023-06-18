Super high shorts and even longer sleeves





When the shorts are high, the sleeves are low… and super long. It’s the Prada way. Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection debuted today at Milan Fashion Week, with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons returning with an ever-stylish offering for next spring. And we mean smooth Prada’s SS24 shoes looked shiny and slimy as hell. Prada’s shiny square-toed shoes were paired with the brand’s huge handbags and new-season round glasses, advancing Prada’s reign in the accessories game. Do you need to remember the chunky shoes and water bottle bags from last season? Perfection. For SS24, Prada and Simons explored what they called “absolute freedom of the body”, taking wardrobe basics and giving them unique elements like florals, pockets or elongated sleeves. Nothing too wild to take away from Prada’s clean look, of course. Instead, the clothes were full of character. Like SS23, Prada continues to reject below-the-knee shorts in favor of those that stop at mid-thigh with high grandad waists. Shorts are paired with shirts with widened shoulders, a nipped-in waist, and very Raf super long sleeves (remember *that* Kyle Kuzma sweater?). You can find other unexpected elements like a floral print and even cascading borders. Prada SS24 also sees the brand offering its two cents on the gorpcore craze, showcased through sleek parkas and vests with plenty of pockets. Prada’s palette features the usual calm hues combined with springtime pastels from Prada’s past, pairing perfectly with a fluid fit and details rooted in individuality. What more can be said ? Prada SS24 was quite good. Shop our favorite products

