Wedding dresses from TV series and movies: photos of the bride on screen





Here is the bride! Some of your favorite movie and TV characters have married on screen over the years and walked down the aisle in truly breathtaking wedding dresses. Debby Ryanfor her part, married in the very first Disney Channel wedding when her character, Jessie, married Brooks (Pierson Foot) in thejessy wedding episode. Titled There Goes the Bride, the episode first aired in October 2014. This is probably the greatest TV episode I’ve ever done! the actress teasedAND! News at the time, telling the publication that it was a passion project for her to help design the wedding dress. It’s very age appropriate, she says of the dress. It’s modest, it’s sweet, it’s romantic and it’s traditional. Working with the costume designer on this wedding dress was one of my passions. Jessie is an adult, and we thought we could approach that in a way that still feels appropriate for our audience, former Disney Channel VP, Adam Bonnet, shared in a press release. The way we handle this romance is very pure Disney fairy tale. While Hilary Duf didn’t actually get married on screen, sheA Cinderella Story The character, Sam, wore a wedding dress to prom in the 2004 film. Cinderella was NOT wearing a wedding dress, the Come Clean singer joked while reflecting on the iconic film during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK. in October 2020. It was entirely a wedding dress. Where did she get this stuff? ! Continuing the discussion about the film, Hilary reacted to viewers wondering how Chad Michael MurrayAustin’s character never understood that it was her under the mask. It’s so funny, she said. Maybe he received too many blows to the head during football? As for the actual story behind the white prom dress? Costume designer Denis Wingate weighed talking withmagazine interview in April 2018. When we first tried to figure out Sam’s dress for the ball, I went back to the original Cinderella, using all those colorful layers with that iridescent blue fabric like you probably saw in the Disney cartoon, and it didn’t work, she recalls. I wanted it to be this colorful thing, but after testing it on camera, it ended up looking like a hodgepodge. So we went with something more classic, almost like a wedding dress, and just this beautiful take on white. Click through the gallery to see some of the most iconic wedding dress moments on screen. To like D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

