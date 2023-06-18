Milanese fashion: Prada animates the male form with 1940s couture that aims to liberate, not restrict

MILANO– The architecture of Prada’s showroom changes every season, but never as fluidly as for menswear spring-summer 2024.

The collection was seen through a wall of clear falling mud, a form of fluid architecture that gathered on the metal grid track in a pile of green moss. The moving architecture was a metaphor for a collection intended to express the fluidity of men’s fashion.

Some highlights from the third day of Milan Fashion Week with mainly men’s shows for next spring and summer:

PRADA EXPLORES FLUIDITY

Prada explores the fluidity of menswear, through a 1940s workwear silhouette that is at the same time liberating.

Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said they were experimenting with the idea of ​​fluid architecture that enlivens the male form, without ever constraining it.

The building blocks of the collections are the white shirt, the mid-thigh shorts, the black socks and the shiny thick-soled loafers. Clothing for real men, the collection also includes jeans, blazers and raincoats. The look can be layered with a reporter vest. Leather bags are soft, with decorative pockets.

Textiles are super lightweight, allowing buttoned shirts or jackets to be neatly tucked into shorts, which are gathered at the waist, emphasizing an idealized male form: broad shoulders, narrow waist.

We were very interested in seeing how we could free that up, in the sense that you had a lot of freedom of movement, Simons said.

Hawaiian-inspired prints of sci-fi dragons were covered in long fringe, creating movement. The pockets of a reporter’s vest were more decorative than utilitarian, the designers said. The looks were finished with molded goggles and headbands, conveying kinetic energy.

CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY PROPOSES THE NEW CAROLEAN ERA

British designer Charles Jeffrey has come up with a cheerful Loverboy collection for a new Carolean era in Britain, driven by the people and inspired by the tumultuous season when King Charles III ascended the throne amid political turmoil.

I wanted to reclaim this space. I decided to do my own counterculture, Jeffrey said backstage. I looked at the previous Carolean era of the 17th century: the reform of the monarchy, the opening of theatres, arts and culture, the new romanticism.

Like the New Romantics, Jeffrey used costume to portray euphoria, to portray a better life.

The designer took Loverboys design codes of tartan, couture and knits and combined them with what he called cheerful slapstick accessories. They included a whimsical shield and sword decorated with classical figures and tricornes adorned with Carolean theater scenes created with paper dolls.

The look included fluorescent yellow bloomers, an animated maiden dress with an AI-created floral pattern, knight armor transposed onto athletic running gear, and a tonneau dress created from strips of fabric belted together. The label’s leather claw shoes complement many looks.

They are a representation of what the Carolean era should be: free education, gay rights, free frontiers of women’s rights, Jeffrey said backstage.

SIMON CRACKER CHALLENGES FASHION WITH FULL UPCYCLING

Upcycled, artisanal label Simon Cracker presented an irreverent if not chaotic collection dubbed Theoretically, for that so-called moment when all is well.

Simon Cracker embraces gender fluidity and adapts to all body types, as evidenced by his catwalk models who are all friends of the brand. But its main identity is its punk philosophy, embodying the spirit of Vivienne Westwood, and entirely recycled clothing and accessories, each designed and created by the brand’s founders. Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi.

This season we used all the materials we didn’t like, Botte said, dipping into a stock of chenille, lycra and nasty prints they’d previously rejected.

Dresses were made from men’s shirts. A quilted garment has been transformed into a funky bolero. The men wear suspender skirts with painted button-up shirts decorated with fluorescent beads. Coats and T-shirts are treated with a solar printing process.

The accessories are completely reworked: the shoes are painted or covered with crochet doilies or green garlands. Purses this season are decorated with dolls, including the short-lived Blythe doll who was imagined as a 1970s rival to Barbie until her big head scared children. She found new life in Simon Cracker.

GERMAN LUXURY HOUSE MCM RELAUNCHES

German luxury leather accessories maker MCM, once associated with travel bags for the jet set, is relaunching its product line to appeal to new consumers, from the logo-shy to young Gen-Z.

MCM had its heyday in the 1990s with fans like Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, followed in the 2000s with iconic moments like Beyonce’s custom corset and briefs, or the belt bag worn by Billie Eilish.

The brand is turning to small leather goods, bags and accessories in treated canvas and maxi bags with a new sober laurel motif. The new Diamant bag, featuring a pointed bow, can be worn as a clutch or across the body, and is also available in an oversize version.

The range of accessories also extends to sliders and sneakers, also sporting the laurel logo, which signifies an evolution towards more discreet luxury. MCM is testing the sartorial waters with travel-ready wrinkle-resistant garments like a treated canvas miniskirt and jacket for her and a varsity-style jacket for him

While inflation has driven up the prices of accessories in the luxury sector, MCM is keeping its prices below 2,000 euros ($2,192). It’s a sweet spot left behind by big luxury producers, who unfortunately had to raise prices, said Sabine Brunner, president and chief brand officer of MCM.