Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY SS24 Milan Fashion Week





Scottish fashion darling Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY is back in his home away from home, Milan. In stark contrast to Fall/Winter 2023, the London-based designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 show took place in a white-walled warehouse, eschewing entertainment factors and stage plays for a purer focus on fashion. Entitled ‘These New Caroleans’, SS24 spoke of new eras and old ones, revealing the codes of what made Britain great – and where, over the years, they got lost. According to the brand, “These New Caroleans is a manifesto, a statement of sartorial intent. It’s an upside-down coronation, in which everyone wears the crown. This season, Charles Jeffrey wipes the slate clean before scribbling it again with a message of hope. To do this, the designer promised much more than the expected House cues. Sure, the tartan was there, but it wasn’t abundant. Instead, it has been delicately used to highlight the collection’s more traditional elements, such as kilts, doily-shaped spread-neck jackets and body armor. Combat battles seem to be one of the seasonal themes, as LOVERBOY has followed in the footsteps of ERL’s Pitti Uomo show with a number of chivalric uniforms and accessories. Ornate shields and gloves, the designer made way for the introduction of his Wedgwood collaboration, decorating 1660s-inspired dresses and dystopian outfits including helmets and armor clad in beloved Wedgwood ceramics. These twists came up time and time again – big British icons like the Macintosh coat were drenched in neon, while a classic floral print was crafted using artificial intelligence, creating a random and intricate design better than we , humans, never could. Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY finally demolished Britishisms in a collection that, somewhat oxymoronically, both paid homage to and questioned the things that have recently defined the UK. Think of the coronation of kings, the death of the queen, the unity encountered with unprecedented disparity and distance, cultural clashes and class system struggles, all coming together for one monstrous LOVERBOY day. It was rebellious and camp, everything the designer stands for. Sportswear paired with monster claw shoes and pleated kilts covered in blue sequins paired with custom Umbro shoes shouldn’t be in the same collection. But they did, and together SS24 explored a more informed side of the creator, destined to become known for always keeping us on our toes. Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY SS24 can be seen in the gallery above. In case you missed it, check out all of Hypebeast’s SS24 Milan Fashion Week coverage here.

