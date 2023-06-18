American prisoners of the Russian “fashion colony” make clothes





Russian penal colony IK-17 is known as the “fashion colony” in part for its brightly painted exterior.

American prisoners held there say they face toxic working conditions and a lack of medical care.

This is the likely destination of detained journalist Evan Gershkovich, reports the WSJ.



American prisoners at Russian penal colony IK-17 spend their days assembling clothes in toxic conditions and are regularly exposed to fungi and airborne particles of fabric, a Wall Street Journal survey revealed. Jail is the likely destination of detained journalist Evan Gershkovich if convicted of espionage, the outlet reports. IK-17, known as the “Fashion Colony” for its brightly painted exterior intended to deceive onlookers, is about 300 miles east of Moscow in Russia’s Mordovia region, according to the Wall Street Journal. If Gershkovich were to be held at the fashion colony, he would join three known American prisoners already there: Jimmy Wilgus, Thomas Stwalley and, most recently, Paul Whelan, an ex-marine detained in 2018, currently serving a 16-year sentence. . on charges of espionage which he denies. The United States has classified Gershkovich and Whelan as wrongfully detained, according to the Wall Street Journal. IK-17 prisoners must assemble clothes for the Russian company Technoavia, using materials that can leave fungus on their hands. The investigation revealed that they also operate without air filtration, forcing them to breathe in fabric particles. A Technoavia spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that working conditions are closely monitored by the state and production processes are suspended if standards are not met. Inmates also have no access to doctors or dental care, leaving inmates without access to necessary medication, Wilgus told the outlet. Similarly, Whelan’s brother, David, told the Wall Street Journal that dental issues are only solved by extractions. Prisoners and human rights activists also spoke to the media about the solitary confinement conditions. Wilgus told the Wall Street Journal that he once spent 100 days in detention, reporting that guards fixed beds to the wall for long periods of time and forced prisoners to sit on the floor or on a bench for 16 hours a day. day. As Gershkovich awaits trial, the U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on June 13 to issue a resolution demanding the journalist’s immediate release. Nearly 40 US senators also writing a letter condemning his detention.

