Fashion
Amanda Holden channels Marilyn Monroe in an iconic white dress and wig
Amanda Holden had a whale of time over the weekend, tapping into her inner Hollywood star.
The Britains Got Talent judge, who is never one to shy away from a glamorous outfit or a dress-up occasion, pulled out all the stops this time around for a special birthday party.
Amanda, 52, showed off her finished look on Instagram on Saturday night before attending a costume party.
She was dressed as movie icon Marilyn Monroe in her famous halter-neck white silk dress from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch.
The TV star also wore a perfectly styled platinum blonde wig in the appropriate style, along with lipstick, glam eye makeup and a faux mole to match her inspirations.
The movie and the famous outfit were immortalized for the scene in which Monroes’ character walked on a subway grate and enjoyed a delicious breeze from below, which blew up her skirt.
Writing in the caption alongside her pose mimicking the moment, with her hands on her knees and the skirt billowing, Amanda wrote: #marilynmonroefor a special birthday party
Mom-of-two Amanda also shared a TikTok of herself dancing around her backyard patio, lip-syncing to Monroes’ famous rendition of the song I Wanna Be Loved by You.
It also cheekily revealed the secret to her costume, as the Heart presenter was seen fooling around in matching white stilettos while wires in her dress held her down to make it look like she was blowing constantly in the breeze.
Amanda also praised her hair and makeup team for the event, as she shared a close-up of her glamorous pre-party look on her Instagram Stories.
Another photo showed her posing with a drink in one hand next to a giant Kermit the Frog in a dapper black tie, who we’re guessing could be her husband, Chris Hughes.
Chris was recently reported as departure from major talent agency YMU, which has represented a wide range of stars, includingPhilip Schofieldwho was removed from their books after 35 years after admitting he lied about his affair with a young male colleague this morning.
Amanda, Simon Cowell, 63, and Davina McCall, 55, are among the stars currently on her list, while her music branch represents Paris Hilton, 42.
Chris, who sharesdaughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11with Amanda, resigned as a director at YMU on April 18, according to theDaily mail.
After a slump in profits, made worse by the pandemic, the company is reportedly exploring financial restructuring.
Sky Newsindicates that external advisors will carry out an independent review of the agency.
