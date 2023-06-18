Tod’s Mens Spring 2024 – WWD





Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi created a greenhouse in the pavilion outside the beautiful Villa Necchi to stage the brand’s spring collection, which reflected his desire to use natural fabrics, such as wool, linen and cotton. At the same time, it offset the “stern elegance, increasingly essential designs” he said he was aiming for and the 60s influences of legendary director Michelangelo Antonioni. Chiapponi said he wanted to “get out of his comfort zone”, which resulted in the introduction of geometries in the looks, for example creating a shadow effect on the surfaces of a jacket. It also reduced the leatherwear offering – a core Tod’s business which was reflected in the plethora of high-end accessories. Sure, there were ankle-length suede pants or suede detailing on the sleeves, but only one leather jacket, which came in mint green. “You almost can’t tell it’s leather,” he said. The designer’s relaxed fits are even more relaxed than in the past, in warm shades of brown and ecru, as are the structured cotton military jackets, nylon and fabric bombers, cropped and lightweight pea coats and cut anoraks. -wind. Chiapponi took advantage of Tod’s age-old craftsmanship, delivering interesting accessories, such as loafers and ankle boots with curled toes and hand-gathered vamps, emphasizing the company’s craftsmanship. The designer was also proud of the Greca rope and buckleless belt and the Tab sneakers — “less active and more lifestyle,” he says, with a nod to the models seen on the tennis courts of the 1960s, and the Riviera-sur brief was presented with tassels. “I like to be a bit of a snob with this brand – it allows me to be,” Chiapponi said with a smile. Tod’s made in Italy craftsmanship was showcased by its signature Di Bag in leather, presented in a men’s version in various designs and sizes, from a small handbag to a weekend bag – but don’t any woman would be happy to wear one too.

