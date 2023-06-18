Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach marries real boxing style

MANILA, Philippines Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach has been in the boxing scene his whole life.

And it’s just that he got married in the same ring where he had spent countless hours producing world champions in the sport.

Roach, 63, kept it simple but meaningful as he tied the knot to longtime partner Marie Spivey on Saturday (Manila time) at the Wild Card Boxing Club as if he was ready to coach one of his wards .

It’s official ! Thank you all! Roach wrote on Instagram.

His most famous student, Manny Pacquiao made sure to send his best wishes.

Mazel Tov, Marie and @FreddieRoach for your wedding today. A lifetime of happiness to both of you,” Pacquiao, the only eight-division boxing champion, said in a tweet.

Mazel Tov, Marie and @FreddieRoach on your wedding today. A lifetime of happiness to you both. pic.twitter.com/bd9vvhMDp9 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) June 17, 2023

Roach, who considers the Filipino ring icon the greatest boxer of all time, first handled Pacquiao in 2001 in his United States debut against South African champion Lehlo Ledwaba for the IBF World Cup title. super bantamweight.

With Roach in his corner, Pacquiao delivered one of the best performances of his career by dominating Ledwaba in six rounds despite short notice.

Miguel Cotto, who also came under Roach’s tutelage, sent his congratulations.

[email protected] Marie. I wish you all the best and God bless you forever. You always look great together. Very happy for you both. Lots of love and respect, said Cotto, a four-division champion who retired in 2017.

Another Filipino in Mark Magsayo gave a message to his former coach.

“Love always wins,” Magsayo commented on Roach’s post.

Roach coached Magsayo when he won the WBC featherweight belt with a victory over Gary Russell Jr. in February 2022.

