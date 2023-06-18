Irina Shayk shows off her toned back and shoulders in a leopard print dress as she steps out in NYC

Irina Shayk showed off her effortlessly cool street style over the weekend as she stepped out in New York.

The 37-year-old Russian model – who recently stormed the catwalk in Italy – was dressed in a sexy leopard print maxi dress.

The brunette bombshell wore a nondescript black baseball cap over her flowing, wavy locks.

She exposed her toned back and shoulders in the halter-neck look and she added a pair of sporty, shiny, black sunglasses.

Shayk was joined by her friends and her six-year-old daughter, Lea, as they indulged in ice cream cones.

Irina, who covered Sports Illustrated’s 2011 swimsuit issue, stepped out in red and black Martine Rose x Nike Shox mules.

She appeared to be makeup-free under her sunglasses and wore a large pair of square-shaped hoop earrings.

The runway regular kept her things in a crescent-shaped black leather handbag with silver studs.

She threw a large brown paper shopping bag over her shoulder at one point while enjoying her quiet Saturday.

During the outing, Irina walked arm in arm with a friend who was dressed in a beige floral dress.

She had a pair of sunglasses on her head, slung an ivory tote over her shoulder, and wore black open-toed flats.

Lea, who wore a purple tie-dye shirt, stayed close to her mother as they drove through the Big Apple.

Shayk was the epitome of a doting parent as she sat her daughter in her lap and showed her affection while they ate.

It comes after the longtime model stormed the runway in smoldering outfits at a LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue event in Florence, Italy on Wednesday.

Irina, along with fellow models Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow, took part in the “Runway Icons” fashion event, held in Piazzale Michelangelo.

She walked the runways wearing styles ranging from ’70s punk-rock era to ’90s minimalism and 2000s luxe.

Last week, the outlet slammed a report that claimed she sprung on Tom Brady at an A-List wedding in Sardinia, Italy.

After claiming she was seen befriending the ex-husband of Gisele Bndchen, 45, a rep for the model has once again clarified the situation.

Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told DailyMail.com: “This story is completely untrue. It is a totally malicious and fictitious account of the evening.”

It was previously reported that Irina and Tom’s relationship was “purely platonic” following rumors that she made a “straight line” for him at the nuptials of their pals Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

A source close to Shayk told DailyMail.com that the duo were “just friends”.

Irina shares her daughter with Bradley Cooper, 48, who she has been seen with on outings on the town with their child in recent months.

She and The Hangover star started dating in 2015, welcomed Lea two years later, then went their separate ways in 2019.

In a March 2021 interview with Shethe beauty discussed raising her daughter with Bradley.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” she said, adding, “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100% a mother, and when she’s with her father, he’s 100% his father. Co-parenting is parenting.

The beauty also said Cooper was “the most amazing dad.”

In April, Irina also got candid when chatting withHarper’s Bazaar on how motherhood has changed her and boosted her confidence.

The star admitted she wasn’t always confident, even as a successful model. “It’s just that I learned to love my imperfections. You all have to love each other. My daughter is a big part of why I started loving myself even more.

‘Shell says ‘I love daddy so much, I love mommy so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya’ who is my mother. Then she says, “And I really love myself.” And I look at my daughter and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t like that at six.’

She continued: “We teach our daughter that the most important thing is to be nice to people.

“Every time we send him to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love. So I think that’s the real beauty.’

While explaining that the world of social media her daughter is growing up in “sometimes scares her”, she said the importance of “teaching our daughter values ​​bigger than being pretty on the outside” is essential.