Tod’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection

Tod’s Men’s Fashion collection designed by the creative director Walter Chiapponi and presented at Milan Fashion Week displays an air of elegant and timeless sophistication mixed with a touch of contemporary style. The showcase is held at Villa Necchi, a historic location in Milan synonymous with the Tod’s brand. The backdrop for the exhibition is a classic Italian garden at Villa Necchi. This location fits perfectly with the subject matter of the collection, which is centered around updating traditional menswear with a contemporary twist.

Stands out for its informal tailoring, which offers a high degree of comfort and is the main selling point of the SS24. Warm tones of brown and ecru predominate in the color palette, contributing to the overall impression of understated elegance conveyed by the collection. Garments are carefully crafted from high-quality fabrics, ranging from rich leathers to ethereal suedes, to perfectly capture the spirit of Tod’s Italian lifestyle.

Notably, a triangular pattern in leather develops as a distinctive sign, and it is used to embellish jackets such as the structured cotton Field Jacket, as well as nylon and fabric bombers. This theme reflects the collection’s polished yet laid-back attitude, offering a classic design that can easily be incorporated into any wardrobe. The presence of classic Italian wardrobe items, such as short and light pea coats and windproof anoraks, illustrates the company’s commitment to elegance and quality.

Tod’s menswear collection revolves around creating fashion-forward belt designs. The Greca belt is an innovative addition to today’s men’s wardrobe as it is made of rope rather than leather and has no buckle. On top of that, there’s a woven leather version that has the collection’s signature Timeless T buckle, a pattern that appears in several places throughout the assortment. These belts not only act as adornments, but they also contribute to the overall look by playing a supporting function in bringing everything together.

Tod’s menswear range is a harmonious combination of innovation and tradition, with particular emphasis on their famous Bubble Gommino and iconic Gommino shoes. These shoes are a representation of the company’s Italian history while adding aspects of contemporary design. They combine elements of traditional driving shoe style with modern styling. In addition, the collection presents a new formal style that meets the preferences of those who are of a younger generation. Tod’s is able to effectively blend new and interesting aesthetics into traditional Italian manufacturing thanks to the brand’s continued experimentation with a variety of colors and accessories.

The moccasin takes center stage with its leather bottom and curved toe, demonstrating the precise artisanal production process that is Tod’s DNA. This highlights the brand’s dedication to traditional Italian craftsmanship, which is an important aspect of the brand’s identity. Tabs sneakers are a perfect example of the marriage between craftsmanship and high quality materials. These shoes are made from blends of folded linen and buffed leathers to produce unique and surprising designs. These shoes not only serve for fashion but also for required utility in the city.

The legendary Tod’s Riviera Slip-on is presented in a new interpretation that incorporates tassels, and it is one of the key pieces of the collection. This revised take on the slip-on shoe, which is an unmistakable icon of the Italian way of life, exemplifies the brand’s commitment to updating timeless classics in a way that’s both stylish and functional.

Belts and bags both play the role of essential basic pieces for every style. There is now a men’s version of the famous Di bag, which stands out for its very soft leather and comes in a variety of styles, including weekend alternatives, wallets, handbags and shoulder bags. . These bags are essential accessories that match the style of the modern man in a way that is both subtle and effective.

In addition, the Trek backpack returns as a major component of the Tod’s art of living, and it is now offered in a version that is both more urban and elegant. To accommodate a wide range of tastes and preferences, the backpack is available in a variety of materials including suede, soft leather, and nylon with leather accents.

The Tod’s Menswear collection for Spring-Summer 24 exemplifies the brand’s dedication to traditional Italian craftsmanship and refined aesthetics that have made it famous over the years. A collection that emanates refinement, craftsmanship and an essential sense of style is the product of Walter Chiapponi’s harmonious combination of historic components and contemporary accents, found throughout the range.

Words from DSCENE Magazine Deputy Editor Ana Markovic

Models: Braien Vaiksaar, Callum Stoddart, Elias Monstrey, Hyun Jun Kim, Minseok Lee, Naman Narnolia, Nizar Talal, Sanggun Lee, Silas Lutz Fabian, Takfarines Bengana, Yoesry Detre