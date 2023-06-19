Fashion
Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn wows in satin mini dress
Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn puts on a leggy display in a satin mini dress and peep toe heels as she leaves Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills
She made a name for herself on Selling Sunset not only as the villain-in-chief, but also for her sense of style.
And Christine Quinn continued to impress on the fashion front as she attended an event at the Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.
The Netflix alum, 34, left the iconic restaurant in a bow-embellished satin mini dress and peep toe heels with her long blonde hair billowing in the breeze.
She worked a matte lip, lashes full of smoky eyes, and a radiant blush swipe.
Inside the restaurant, Christine looked like a model as she struck poses on the sofa.
That works ! Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn wowed as she left Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Saturday night
Sitting cross-legged, Christine flashed a mischievous smile. A gloved hand brushed his chest while the other played with his hair.
Christine rose to fame working for real estate agency The Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset, but last year left the show after leaving the group.
Recently, when asked if she was going to watch the reality series, the television personality said she would not watch the show.
“I have my daughters who I absolutely love and support them so much. But for me, I don’t think I’ll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they’re edited for,’ the real estate broker said. AND! News.
The mother-of-one continued, “So for me, I probably won’t watch it. But I heard my name got dropped in the trailer.
Despite past tensions with many of her former partners, particularly Chrishell Stause, the Dallas native revealed she no longer quarrels with her former rival.
“I feel like Chrishell and I are not on bad terms,” she continued. “We really are not.”
Quinn pointed out when she tweeted Stause that she was “open to reconciliation” that the All My Children alum, 41, “love it.”
What a dish! Inside the restaurant, Christine looked like a model as she struck poses on the sofa
Stylish icon! The reality star rocked a single fingerless glove and peeptoe heels
“There was like a nice little convo. So who knows what the future holds? she says.
In April, Quinn made headlines for sharing some candid thoughts about her time on Selling Sunset while appearing on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast.
During the interview, the Netflix star claimed that she didn’t get as many ads as the other cast members because she didn’t “hit” the boss.
Quinn also alleged that Stause – who was dating Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, 46, at the time – received “preferential treatment” because of their relationship.
Moving forward: When asked if she would follow the reality series, which she left last year after leaving the Oppenheim Group, the TV personality said she would not watch the show.
“It’s wild,” the reality star said. “That’s why I was so s****y in real estate. Because I never fucked my boss,” she mused.
Quinn remarked, “She only sold three houses. One including his. The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which was more important than real life.
Stause and Oppenheim went public with their relationship in July 2021. However, the union ended at the end of the year in part due to Chrishell’s desire to start a family.
Oppenheim also dated cast member Mary Fitzgerald.
