What does fashion mean to Indian queer people?

Kolkata: Beauty gives me hope, said Luna, a non-binary gay model, drag queen and makeup artist with a portfolio that boasts of vogue india And female covers in addition to working with renowned designers and international labels.

When Suruj Pankaj Rajkhowa popularly known as Glorious Luna (They/He/She) presented himself as a boy with visible girlish tendencies, they were harassed by their peers and relatives for their mannerisms and also for the unique blue shirt they used to wear. in most cases. Not having too many options, Luna would lend a chunni or a scarf from one of their cousins ​​and pair it with the overused shirt. When the tongues stirred again, they had a cheeky response. There is nothing to satisfy you!

For Luna, and others like her, fashion is more than a collection of clothes and accessories. As a queer person, fashion is more than a profession, it’s a survival skill. My language of rebellion is not to ask people to be accepted, but to show them that I am queer and that my fashion is too.

The fashion world seems to be one of the most welcoming career options for the LGBTQ+ community. Although bias and prejudice often make trans and non-binary models merely token characters in an entourage, it also affords them the freedom of expression that is stigmatized in day-to-day life outside of an option to sustainable employment.

Many in the community express their gratitude for the thriving social media and support the rise of fashion influencers like Uorfi Javed, who continues to make headlines for his unconventional clothes made from trash bags, bicycle tires and bamboo baskets, among others. This support stems from queer people’s solidarity with the disruption Uorfi is causing to the status quo. As Luna said, just like them, she too doesn’t treat fashion the same as a middle-aged woman living in a 3BHK apartment in South Bombay who has lots of Gucci bags.

For them, Uorfi represents the perils of the patriarchal and capitalist over-sexualization of women in India by creating art out of the absurd and giving men a taste of their obsession with controlling bodies and choices. women.

Speaking of disruption, the five-decade-old Pride movement has taken the demonstrative path of inclusion. At different times in queer history, the rainbow flag has influenced the use of bright colors, garish makeup and fuzzy leather garments that have been used as a way to stand out, challenge and resist the general application of sexuality and gender codes of color and fashion.

On queer aesthetics, Rayyan, a Muslim transwoman pansexual content creator and model from Mumbai who uses the pronouns she/she and they, said that only a tiny fraction of the queer population is flamboyant, while the majority do trying their best to be invisible, to belong and to blend in, often going to the extreme of entering into heterosexual marriages and having children. The part that is vocal about their fashion choices is the part of the population that has taken control of their bodies and wants to stand out, they said.

If you’re one of those people who thinks queer fashion is a little extra, Rayyan said it’s only natural that it should be. Any minority community that rebels tends to go to extremes. The Dalit movement has young people who leave their families, live alone and create new social structures. Even the Dalit drag movement or Dalit comedians and rappers use words that will shock you, they said.

Queer subcultures

Fashion becoming almost a life skill for the queer community also means that subcultures like drag and kink that allow queer fantasies to be fulfilled are on the rise. Drag espouses the creation of fantastic theatrical characters using bold make-up, extravagant wigs, dresses, fishnets and feathers. Kink gives way to an androgynous style leather look that relies on a limitless sexually indulgent world that has led to alternative sexual practices such as sadomasochism, domination and submission, erotic role-playing, fetishism and other erotic forms of discipline.

Drag is a beautiful world where you can create your own reality. Even straight guys can flirt. It’s a genderless fantasy world, said Luna, who loves drag as an extension of her self-expression.

While these worlds may seem transgressive and alienating to cis-het society, the fact is that erotic practices and loud fashion have seeped into the mainstream sexual and fashion repertoire, said gay designer Navonil Das (He/Him/His) from Dev R Nil.

Das has been celebrating the country’s drag scene and has been hosting Pink Parties across the country for over twelve years. The Pink Parties, which are a safe space for gay people to meet or hang out, originally started as a protest against a Delhi university that wouldn’t allow a trans person in because of their sexuality and gender. her choice of clothes.

Fashion for queer society means wearing one’s identity, literally, said Das, who has hosted more than 120 pink parties so far with activities including drag races, kink explorations, Gogo boys and performances by trans people.

The queer look is about being visible. It’s about rebellion, a form of shock therapy for the society that has ignored and invisible us, he adds.

Not just clothes, but behavioral elements of the Hijras thikris (high-pitched, loud applause) also attempt to stun or intimidate the viewer. Used as both an exaggerated sign of assent and protest, Hijras also resort to threats to expose their private parts when they encounter resistance and disapproval from the general public about their identity.

The hyper-inclusive queer world of fashion challenges the idea that homosexuality is a curable trend in an abnormal society.

There is no particular definition of drag. I knew a very shy woman who suddenly turned into a bold and violent personality when picked up, Rayyan said while adding that she also knew someone who identified as a cis male. and how she realized she was trans while exploring and falling in love with their feminine side in drag.

It’s common for people to be straight in real life and queer in dating, said Rayyan, who won an award at a queer night in the reality category, which required trans people to behave and dress the as close to their preferred gender as possible.

Despite the limitations and biases inherent in the fashion industry, the queer community celebrates every opportunity to gain visibility in this highly competitive world. Roshini Kumar (she/she, they/them), a non-binary model from Mumbai, does her best to maintain her individuality. I’ve always been shameless and fearless with my fashion and I don’t follow trends or beauty standards. I have worked with many people in the fashion industry including the iconic Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Mohit Rai and Shubhika. They challenge fashion norms and encourage real representation and inclusion, Kumar said.

As we sail through the 53rd International Pride Month, we can certainly boast that we have come a long way on the road to inclusion and acceptance of queer aesthetics. On whether fashion can bring lasting social change, Mx Siaan (They/He), a non-binary drag king, says: As a powerful form of self-expression, fashion has the potential to raise deep questions on patriarchy and prejudice. . I hope fashion will continue to encourage people to evolve, to do more and to be more.

Sreemanti Sengupta is a Kolkata-based freelance writer, poet and media studies lecturer.