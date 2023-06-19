



A new exhibition opening at the National Museum of Scotland in July – Beyond the Little Black Dress – will include a new commission for the National Collection. The commission is for a dress from designers and climate activists VIN+IMO which features horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of Their Majesties the King and Queen, and it will go on display on July 1. The bold design was created for VIN+OMI’s Fall Winter 2020 collection. Adorned with the word RESIST, the streetwear-inspired look defies expectations of the classic little black dress while its materials and construction set a benchmark for sustainable production. The design team calculates the exact energy used in the production of their garments, right down to the number of calories burned. Georgina Ripley, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Design at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have commissioned this striking piece for the National Collection, and look forward to revealing it to visitors to Beyond the Little Black Dress. Fashion is one of the most energy-intensive, polluting and wasteful modern industries. In response, contemporary designers are looking for more sustainable solutions, like this nature-focused approach from VIN+IMO. Their “LBD” challenges us to resist the mainstream and put the environment at the forefront of our fashion choices. The commission by LV + WATER is one of the garments on display in an area of ​​the exhibition exploring design responses to the climate crisis and how new technologies can help reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. VIN + OMI are award-winning fashion and multimedia designers with studios across the UK. They began their collaboration with The King in 2019 as part of a project to creatively explore the Highgrove estate’s waste production. At the Kings’ suggestion, they first collected nettle waste from the estate’s grounds to see how it could be used. They then developed a new-to-market nettle textile produced through innovative methods of fiber bonding and plant preparation. They then developed unique textiles and materials from Highgroves willow cuttings, cow parsley, plastic flower pots, horsehair and other organic materials. VIN + OMI said: Over the past 20 years, we have deliberately sought to avoid becoming part of the fad machine that contributes to the demise of the planet. “We don’t retail our clothes and are much more enthusiastic about experimenting, teaching and taking on challenges. Our dress for the National Museums of Scotland shows what can happen with waste from estates These areas produce a large amount of plants and other waste. “We have collaborated with King Charles for four years and his open and ecological approach to the management of his estates makes a collaboration like this possible. The National Museums of Scotland are the perfect end home for this job, fast fashion alternatives should be constantly explored. “By hosting our work here, we are helping future generations learn how to naturally produce clothing that causes minimal harm to our planet. Beyond the little black dressis curated by Georgina Ripley, Senior Curator, Modern and Contemporary Design, National Museums Scotland, Dr Sequoia Barnes, Guest Curator and Carys Wilkins, Assistant Curator, Modern and Contemporary Design, National Museums Scotland. It will be accompanied by a program of events. 