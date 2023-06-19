Pharrell Williams on his new role at Louis Vuitton





For his debut collection, he leans heavily on the checkerboard Damier print, but cleverly reworks it in digital camo or, in the parlance of Mr. Williams, damouflage, and adjusting the colors of familiar browns and grays. Each season it will be a different colorway, he said, comparing the playfulness to Takashi Murakamis’ neon monogram print during the Jacobs era. The soles of various shoes will be a modified Checkerboard pattern. On a conference table sat a pair of damoflage tracksuits set aside for his parents (My dad is a gamer, he said.) Mr. Williams, who made waves in 2007 with his oversized purple crocodile Herms Haut sling bag, is most tickled by the opportunity to innovate on the Speedy, which he is remaking in several primary colors, and also in a exaggerated and oversized silhouette. A melting leather yellow Speedy sat on the pool table that serves as an impromptu workspace in the workshop, nearly collapsing under its own very light weight. I want to give you the same experience as when you go to Canal Street, a place that has made home your own for decades, right? said Mr. Williams. Let’s reverse it. Let’s take inspiration from the fact that they will create colorways that the house has never created. But then, let’s make it the finest leather. The day before, Mr Williams had taken a moment to discuss designing a custom look for Naomi Campbell, featuring a zip-up sports bra and zip-up miniskirt, all in monogrammed leather (60s vibes, go-go) , and debating skirt lengths. It’ll work, but I don’t know if it’ll be that sexy, he said. He also looked at a pair of bag options in the shape of a ship, one in the shape of a slightly shorter steamer, and chose from various color options and trim fonts. It seems to be the crispiest, he said, pointing to a white filling. He held a bag in each hand, then handed them to Nigo, who stomped around the office in a mock walk.

