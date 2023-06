Durable dress using materials from the Kings Garden for display

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails A unique new robe incorporating nettles and horsehair from the King’s private residence will go on display at the National Museum of Scotland next month. Created by fashion designers VIN+IMO and climate campaigners, the dress incorporates sustainable materials from Highgrove, Gloucestershire, at the suggestion of Charles himself, and aims to showcase more sustainable solutions in fashion. It will be featured in the Beyond the Little Black Dress exhibition at the Edinburgh Museum, after which it will enter the permanent collection. Emblazoned with the word resist, the streetwear-inspired look defies expectations of the classic little black dress, its designers say.



We have collaborated with King Charles for four years and his open and ecological approach to the management of his estates makes a collaboration like this possible. LV + WATER Georgina Ripley, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Design at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have commissioned this striking piece for the National Collection and look forward to revealing it to visitors to Beyond the Little Black Dress. Fashion is one of the most energy-intensive, polluting and wasteful modern industries. In response, contemporary designers are looking for more sustainable solutions, like this nature-focused approach from VIN+IMO. Their LBD challenges us to resist the mainstream and put the environment at the forefront of our fashion choices. VIN + OMI are award-winning fashion designers and began collaborating with the King in 2019. VIN + OMI said: Over the past 20 years, we have deliberately sought to avoid becoming part of the fad machine that contributes to the demise of the planet. We don’t retail our clothes and are much more excited about experimenting, teaching, and challenging. Our dress for the National Museums of Scotland shows what can happen with waste from British estates. These areas produce a large amount of plants and other waste. We have collaborated with King Charles for four years and his ecological and open-minded approach to the management of his estates makes a collaboration like this possible. The National Museums of Scotland are the perfect end home for this job, fast fashion alternatives should be constantly explored. Hosting our work here helps future generations learn how to naturally produce clothing that causes minimal harm to our planet. Beyond The Little Black Dress, which runs from July 1 to October 29, will bring together more than 60 looks from collections and designers around the world. It opens with a long-sleeved black day dress designed by Gabrielle Coco Chanel in 1926 and examines fashions across the decades, from early pieces by Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Jean Muir to contemporary designers and brands such as Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha and off-white.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/national-museum-of-scotland-edinburgh-national-museums-scotland-gloucestershire-yves-saint-laurent-b2359906.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos