Fashion
Fishin for Fashion launches into nautical couture for the 8th year
Despite the heavy rain outside, the atmosphere inside the Boothbay Harbor Shipyard on Saturday, June 16 was abuzz as the public gathered for the 8th Annual Fishin for Fashion.
Ticket holders began arriving at 1 p.m. for drinks and appetizers, rocked by the jazz styles of The Wharf Cats.
Emcee Micheal Maxim started the event by walking the floor for Dua Lipas Dance the Night, wearing a rainbow shirt and matching sweatband to furious applause from the crowd. He introduced the three judges: Reagan Cola is from Boothbay and graduated in May with a degree in fashion marketing from Lasell University. She was also the winner of the student category in 2018. It’s a full-loop moment, she said.
Lori Reynolds first visited the area over 20 years ago with her current husband and immediately fell in love with the community. She is the creator of the annual Harbor Fest and co-creator of Fishing for fashion. Donna Maxim, Micheals’ mother, is a retired elementary school teacher who has spent over 30 years teaching in the area and now spends her free time quilting. Her mother, who attended the fashion show on several occasions, recently passed away, so Micheal dedicated festivities in her honor this year.
The first original design was Lorna Andrews, modeled by Andrews’ granddaughter, Olivia Paolillo. The dress had modern party dress appeal with a fitted black neoprene top, white navy wrap skirt and flowing red mesh overlay created with seashell bags. The overlay was also decorated with shrink-wrapped flowers.
The award for Best Original Student Design went to Shea Fritz, who modeled her design alongside Boothbay Region Elementary School (BRES) sixth-grader Elise Wilson. The girls wore matching red veil fabric dresses with most of the veils’ original accessories. Both dresses were largely sewn by hand, earning their respective fathers a shoutout from the emcee. These girls are both lucky to have fathers who are skilled with needle and thread, so happy Father’s Day to them!
July Hasch was an instant crowd favorite, appearing in a silver-studded 1920s tuna-inspired flapper dress with a removable fringed skirt. Hash was inspired by the region’s annual Tuna Challenge. Hasch’s work has always been a favorite, and there was no break this year as the design won both the judges’ and people’s choice for best design.
Second runner up from the judges was Cheryl Nelsons design, modeled by Kyra Blake, called Sailaway Wedding Dress. The dress was sewn entirely by hand from a 30ft x 30ft veil, attached to a 6ft long train that turned back to recall the original purpose of the material. Part of the 35-year-old Nelson’s wedding dress was sewn into the hemline for good luck, which paid off!
The award for best handbag went to Kate Lamontage. Lamontage wore her own design, alongside Darlene Carmollis, made from sailcloth and a vintage boat cushion. Lamontage has a background in fashion design and is a freelance designer of clothing, jewelry and handbags.
The rest of the designs include:
From Team Calypso, worn by Savannah Compare, was a fusion dress inspired by the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland and Calypso from Pirates of the Caribbean, made from white veil, orange fishnet and orange rope for create bodice details.
From Earl Brewerand modeled by Charlee Fuchswanz, was a short white dress made of white navy shrink wrap, a skirt overlay of lobster trap ties, with a necklace of mussel and periwinkle shells.
Carson Fassett wore his own design with his dog, Chaos, to the delight of the audience. Carson was dressed in a vintage sailing dress while her furry companion was ready for a fishing trip with her sailing vinyl vest, hat pocket fishing rod and lures.
Viven Fahlgren is a 13-year-old attending North Yarmouth Academy, and her design was modeled by Maple Behrends. The little girl stole the show as she raced down the runway in her orange-purple ensemble of sails and life jackets.
The original designs were interspersed with showcases of styles available at local stores featuring models Colby Allen, Julie and Paul Roberts from the House of Logan, Hailey Erskine; Sea Bags, Pam O’Connor; AE Home, Natalie Mayotte and Megan Cope; Jansons Clothing, Hali Goodwin and Alec Reitter; Windjammer Emporium, Janne Quinn: Kamala Boutique, Carrie Langlois, Nicola Metclaff, Mary Lou Teel and Susan Endicott; Calypsos.
At the time of going to press, the amount raised had not yet been accounted for. Proceeds from the sale of the tickets and the eight auctioned purses are expected to benefit Project Graduation and the Fishermens Memorial Fund.
Sources
https://www.boothbayregister.com/article/fishin-fashion-reels-nautical-couture-8th-year/175230
