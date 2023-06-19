Savannah Chrisley in Mini Dress Proves She’s a ‘Lovely Person’





Savannah Chrisley continues to have all eyes on her Instagram as her parents serve their prison sentence, and she proved she’s a “lovely person” while looking gorgeous in a little black mini dress. Savannah, 25, is active on her main Instagram and that of her makeup brand. While more than 2 million follow the Chrisley knows best The star’s main thread, more than 200,000 people keep tabs on all things social at SASSY by Savannah. Savannah launched her best-selling makeup brand of 2020 and continues to promote it on both Instagram accounts. In this video, the Georgia-born sensation wowed in a cute black mini dress, letting fans know what people think of her. Savannah Chrisley stuns in little black dress on Instagram The video showed Savannah attending a promotional event for her brand. Looking gorgeous, the reality star flaunted her fit and curvy figure in a plunging sweetheart-style dress in black. Going for a low neckline and a thigh-skimming length, Savannah Chrisley wowed her Instagram fans by also sporting puffy sleeves. The daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley also opted for a belted finish which drew attention to her slender waist. Dressed in full makeup, Savannah posed with a woman to open with, proving all the social butterfly at the event as well. The camera swung between footage of Savannah and a table displaying her beautifully packaged products. “I love Sassy from Savannah because she’s a lovely person…” appeared in the text as SASSY quoted customer reviews. It should be noted that the reviews, overall, are five stars for SASSY. The brand is popular with its Full Face Palette and lip kits. In a caption, SASSY wrote: “Spread the love this Sunday. We’re so happy @sydviciou5 loves Sassy By Savannah! Savannah Chrisley Steady on Instagram as parents in prison As Todd and Julie Chrisley together serve 19 years behind bars for tax evasion and fraud, Savannah Chrisley remains steady instagram. She’s also been busy promoting her new podcast.

