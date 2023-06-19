Fashion
My Five Suitcase Essentials for Summer: How to Dress Like a Big with Shane Watson
Finally, I think I cracked it. I still have a toiletry bag groaning with products despite only using two. And my handbag is a stroke of luck: I haven’t seen the bottom of it for over a year.
But when it comes to style, I’ve nailed the five-step vacation wardrobe that’s all you need for a week and that means happier getaways and more satisfying shopping.
If you’re like me, most of the time you shop sensibly. Then, from time to time, we get lost thinking that if we don’t wear the bare back in lurex at home, it will be perfect for the holidays.
Well, that will never happen again. And no more stuffing the case with shoes (two or three pairs are enough, a comfortable flat sandal; something more elevated, like a cork wedge; and flip-flops).
No unfamiliar bikini nests, just the most comfortable and flattering one-piece you can wear all day. (If you don’t already have the above, try Boden.)
Irish model and podcaster Vogue Williams paired her pink floaty dress with comfy lace-up shoes
Sophie, Countess of Wessex paired her tiered floral maxi skirt with platform sandals
I don’t wear shorts or t-shirts anymore because I look better and feel cooler in an A-line dress, and decent coverage beats unflattering sarongs and long linen shirts.
I’m not saying that everything I pack is an all-purpose target, just that my days of taking it all in and hoping for the best are behind me. So this is it. You will not look back.
1. A beach blanket
The right blanket looks great on a beach, at lunch, and strolling through the local village. It’s light but not see-through, short or caftan-tastic. The style that works for me is a fairly long pop-over (as they’re called in the US), with a v-neck, no buttons, a tie belt, and long sleeves.
Mine is from Nrby, and the labels current offering, the maxi Chrissie (170, nrbyclothing.com), is similar. It gives you the coverage you need to protect yourself from the sun and walk around, and it’s dressy enough to wear for lunch in the garden at home.
2. The all-purpose dress
Last year’s do-it-all dress was the wide, tiered, long or short tent dress. This year you won’t get style points deducted for wearing it, but you might want to get the prettier version.
The Nrbys Jaclyn dress in cornflower blue cotton (99, nrbyclothing.com) is a slimmer A-line shape with ruffled trim on the elbow sleeves.
If you want to go on vacation for two and why not? M&S has a v-neck cotton midi in ivory with a black print (49.50, marksandspencer.com) that looks fresh for the day, with black sandals.
Then you need something that’s easily packable and a doddle to dial into the evening, like one of the Me+Ems cheesecloth dresses (from $150, meandem.com). The cheesecloth is lightweight, soft and pre-creased, no need to iron, so perfect for the holidays.
NB: You do not want to take a silk dress: it will not bunch up and you will feel overdressed. Better to spruce up something simple with bold, inexpensive jewelry.
Swedish model Elsa Hosk wears a cropped leather jacket with her long belted skirt
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio looks fresh in a long summer skirt and matching crop top
3. A jumpsuit
Mosquitoes and cool sea breezes (mostly early ones) have made me a big fan of leg coverage at night, but if I just take stretchy silky pants and tops, I feel like I’m gone to the dull side.
The solution is a linen or cheesecloth jumpsuit like the Wyses print, a wide-sleeved jumpsuit (195, wyselondon.com) or a long skirt. The jumpsuit becomes a chic going out look paired with cork wedge mules (now 59, dunelondon.com),
HOLIDAY CABINET FOR 2023
- Choose color and black on white.
- Carry a pair of cork or rope wedges.
- Take a light jumpsuit or a long skirt.
- Look for cheesecloths and non-iron fabrics.
I’m still a big fan of mid-heeled espadrilles with wedges and ankle straps. This high rope sole is perfect for walking the cobblestone streets at cocktail hour, and with an orange toe and pink strap (69, johnlewis.com), they’re fun too.
4. A long skirt
I love maxi dresses and have endlessly tried to wear them on vacation, but still feel like an overdressed circa 1976 diplomat’s wife. For Mamma Mia!-ish vibes, the answer is a maxi skirt.
Zara makes a long paneled skirt in different block prints (32.99, zara.com) with a smocked waist. Don’t be put off by this, it means you can wear it high or on your hips, with a cotton crinkle smocked top (79, nrbyclothing.com).
5. A cardigan/scarf
I take a cashmere scarf (160, toa.st), but a brightly colored cardigan also works for draping or wearing (19.50, marksandspencer.com). Then all you need is a denim jacket.
