Bradley Beal’s trade grades: Suns go all-in (again); Sorcerers begin to rebuild in a brutal way

Years of speculation over Bradley Beal’s future in Washington finally peaked on Sunday when the Wizards agreed to trade the three-time All-Star to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick trades. Beal will waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the transaction, which may take a few days.

While some details are still unclear, the framework is in place and Beal will head west to team up with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Wizards, meanwhile, have officially launched a long-awaited rebuild. Let’s evaluate the trade.

The suns receive

The Suns made what seemed like their all-in at the deadline last season when they acquired Durant, but managed to take advantage of Beal’s cut price to add another All-Star to the roster. In terms of pure talent, there’s no doubt the Suns improved on Sunday.

Beal has struggled a bit over the past two seasons, both with injuries and inconsistent play, but he’s only a few years away from averaging 31.3 points, he’s scoring at all three levels and has become a solid point guard. He’ll give the Suns another perimeter threat who can feast on open shots and make life easier for Durant and Booker. All they had to give up was an aging Paul and a little-used actor in Shamet, plus second-round picks.

Even if you have questions about Beal’s ability to move the needle, adding it to this price is a no-brainer; in a vacuum, they crushed this trade. The potential cause for concern in Phoenix lies with some of the ancillary aspects of the deal, namely their lack of depth and salary cap limitations.

Currently, the Suns have five players signed for next season: Durant, Booker, Beal, Ayton and Cameron Payne. They will pay this quintet just under $170 million, putting them well above the salary cap and luxury tax. With their core four all locked into long-term deals, they will be a fiscal team for years to come, just as the new collective bargaining agreement – ​​which begins this season – will make that status more cost-prohibitive than ever.

The Suns will be severely limited as they seek to fill out the rest of their roster or potentially make trades in the future, and new owner Mat Ishbia will face significant tax penalties. It’s all worth it if you win a title, of course, but whether Beal is enough to get them over that hump remains to be seen. Attack is going to be great, but defense and depth are still concerns.

Whatever happens, you certainly can’t accuse the Suns of not trying.

wizards receive

Chris Paul

Landry Shamet

Multiple second-round picks

Several pick swaps

Beal had a no-trade clause and one of the league’s worst contracts, but even so, it’s a shocking comeback for the Wizards, who essentially only paid a three-time All-Star’s salary. 29 years. Even if they are able to redirect Paul to a third team and add additional assets, it’s brutal. They couldn’t even get a draft pick worth getting excited about! The biggest benefit of this deal is the number of mistakes wizards have made in recent years, especially when it comes to Beal. Not only did they cling to him in hopes of maintaining some semblance of relevance – for which they were rewarded with a playoff appearance – but they gave him maximum overtime. And added a no-trade clause for some reason. Now they’ve been forced to give it up for nothing and will begin a rebuild the year after a generational prospect enters the league.

There really isn’t much else to say here. Washington has been in need of a reset for some time, but it’s not how anyone would have hoped it would start. It must be an extremely frustrating day for Wizards fans, and probably for many in the new front office as well.

Rating: D