/ Sharvari wows in a raspberry pink Barbie-inspired mini dress, stealing hearts and attention. Check out his stunning photos





Updated June 19, 2023 10:32 IST Step into a world of pink perfection as Sharvari captivates in a mesmerizing raspberry pink mini dress, exuding Barbie-inspired glamour. All glamorous photos inside. …Learn more 1 / 8



Updated June 19, 2023 10:32 IST Sharvari blew us away as she embraces the staple viral Barbie trend with absolute perfection. The delightful hue of pink dances through our minds, and Sharvari amplifies our joy with her mesmerizing looks in a chic mini dress, beaming with irresistible charm. Her impeccable style simply oozes allure, making our day brighter and more enchanting. (Instagram/@sharvari) 2 / 8



Updated Jun 19, 2023 10:32 IST On Sunday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans with a weekend treat by sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “You can never go wrong with a little pink…A lot of things suit me! ” (Instagram/@charvari) 3 / 8



Updated Jun 19, 2023 10:32 IST For her look, she chose a stunning pink mini dress from the shelves of fashion brand Rigash while her styling was done by renowned fashion designer Ami Patel. (Instagram/@sharvari) 4 / 8



Updated Jun 19, 2023 10:32 IST Her dress mesmerizes in a vibrant raspberry pink hue, showcasing a sleeveless design, a daring plunging neckline, a flattering corset bodice and a flirtatious mini hem length. (Instagram/@sharvari) 5 / 8



Updated Jun 19, 2023 10:32 IST With the expertise of makeup artist Niccky Rajaani, Sharvari dazzled in shimmering pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and nude lipstick, creating a flawless makeup look. (Instagram/@sharvari) 6 / 8



Updated June 19, 2023 10:32 IST With the help of hairstylist Komal Vora, Sharvari opted for a chic hairstyle, leaving her luscious tresses blow-dried beautifully and cascading down a side parting. (Instagram/@sharvari) 7 / 8



Updated June 19, 2023 10:32 IST Sharvari adopted a minimalist accessory style, accentuating her look with a dazzling diamond choker necklace, complete with matching sunglasses and shimmering transparent heels. (Instagram/@sharvari) 8 / 8



