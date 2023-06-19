How logoless luxury is reshaping the fashion market

PARIS Located on a quiet street in Paris’ 16th arrondissement, menswear boutique Beige Habilleur offers a tight selection of Ring Jacket suits from Japan, Justo Gimeno hunting jackets and Johnstons of Elgin sweaters alongside JM Weston loafers and derbies. and Paraboot.

The founder of the boutiques, Basile Khadiry who created the French men’s fashion magazine Label alongside journalist Marc Beaug and stylist-designer Gauthier Borsarello in 2018, has been carrying the torch of sober and classic masculine style for years. (He founded the retailer in 2016 after working at luxury retailer Chalhoub Group and Louis Vuitton.)

But in recent months, interest in the previously niche, mostly logoless aesthetic Khadiry and his associates champion has taken off: Label, which is dedicated to demystifying the codes of French casual dress, has seen its paid circulation soar to more than 50,000 copies per issue in just 10 editions more than any other men’s magazine in France according to market sources ( although its rivals publish more frequently). The magazine launched its first-ever women’s edition last month, attracting advertising dollars from Herms, Rolex and Cartier.

Amid growing interest, Khadiry is currently renovating a more central space for Beige Habilleur in Paris’ 6th arrondissement, with plans to move in September.

And at the French couture brand Fursac where The label co-founder Borsarello has been artistic director since 2019 SMCPs division operating the label as well as Parisian Womenswear outfit Claudie Pierlot reported first-quarter sales up 22% in the first quarter, on top of growth of 18% last year. Fursac, which has sought to complement its mid-priced suit with an elevated but relaxed wardrobe by Borsarello, recently tapped fashion PR giant Karla Otto to boost its international exposure and will showcase its collection on models for the first time during Paris Mens Fashion Week (which starts on Tuesday).

The moves are among the latest signs of a growing demand for logoless, understated style, and suggest the TikTok-fueled conversation about quiet luxury obsessed with everything from the style of fictional billionaires on HBO Succession to dining room looks. Gwyneth Paltrow’s cashmere audience has legs beyond social media.

While major purveyors of understated luxury like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli have long enjoyed strong growth, these labels have been exceptions in a sector where high-profile brands with flashy logos and splashy marketing budgets have pressured rivals to market shares. While the decline of office and department store wear also affected more formal brands, a fashion cycle of logomania that mixed streetwear and luxury codes boosted high-profile brands.

Now, some see fashion becoming a more subtle game as the return of dress-up and tailoring seen on the catwalks in recent seasons continues to gain momentum in the real world.

Many people no longer feel the need to distinguish themselves with a logo to show which tribe they belong to. They are ready to like the clothes for other reasons: the quality, the style, says Khadiry.

Of course, logomania remains a major force in the fashion market, especially for luxury brands that have spent years marketing lifestyles and identities represented by their brands. In Asia, orders for logo products are up 8% year-to-date, according to fashion wholesale platform Joor. But in North America, retailers bought 43% less logo-branded products, Joor said. Sales of logo items also fell by 16% in EMEA.

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin stars in Zegna’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. (Zégna)

The shifting winds offer a ray of hope for smaller heritage houses that have struggled to keep pace with the dominant luxury mega-brands. On the Parisian street, understated, grandfather-coded French shoe classics like Paraboot or Weston are increasingly hard to miss. These brands have escaped the fatigue that some customers are feeling from the social media saturation of big luxury houses, while tending to offer more accessible prices than the luxury giants who have raised their prices several times since the launch. pandemic. But even high-end menswear house Zegna, where silk polo shirts and cashmere overshirts are plentiful, while logos are sparsely cited, a very exciting start to 2023 on top of better-than-expected sales in 2022.

At the Pitti Uomo show this week, Brunello Cuccinelli’s casual everyday tailoring without a logo was a highlight, if not a surprise. But even in the outdoor gear segment, whose bold colors and large logos have captured the interest of streetwear customers in recent years as part of the gorpcore aesthetic, the minimalist approaches of Snow Peak and Goldwin have garnered more more buzz than logo-heavy options. Some outdoor brands have even dabbled in tailoring, with sophisticated looks including ultra-light technical suits.

The creator segment, where storytelling and social media branding have become as central to many brand models as the products themselves, could also be heading for an overhaul. During the LVMH awards, previous editions have helped spur luxury streetwear pioneers like Off-White, brand aces like Marine Serre or skilled fashion storyteller Jacquemus, all of whom have leaned heavily on logos or monograms. This year, however, the finalists identified as the most promising emerging voices in fashion by a jury of Delphine Arnault, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Marc Jacobs presented a more sober and product-focused vision of fashion. At the awards finale earlier in June, there was hardly a logo in sight, with tailored jackets, cashmere coats and silk dresses dominating the shelves.

Setchu, a Milan-based brand whose designer Satoshi Setchu cut his teeth in a bespoke Savile Row boutique, won the grand prize. The runners-up went to Better, a platform that uses algorithms to re-tailor and reinvent men’s suits into new styles, and Magliano, an Italian brand selling chunky cashmere cardigans and casual blazers. We are seeing an increased emphasis on the intrinsic quality of the product, explained Sophie Brocart, LVMH Prize Mentor and CEO of Patou.

The economy, as well as fashion, play a part in the change. In the United States, luxury brands have seen aspirational customers slow down their consumption and take a wait-and-see stance, Michael Kliger, CEO of online retailer MyTheresas, said on a May 10 investor call. The market is driven by [high end] buying behavior, which is more ready-to-wear, more high-priced, more focused on what the industry currently calls understated luxury exemplified by brands that are less logo-focused, more manufacturing-focused and the materials.

For large luxury groups, the momentum around no-logo items where companies are forced to compete on product alone and can rely less on coveted brand image to close a high-priced sale comes alongside the growing economic uncertainty and changing spending priorities in the United States. and European. The changes risk damaging luxury brands’ renewed relevance to middle-class customers after a historic surge during the pandemic. Slowing economic growth in China has added another layer of uncertainty about whether luxury brands can continue to expand the base of their customer pyramid.

Thus, many luxury brands are directing their efforts upwards: Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci have all rolled out stores and shop-in-shops more dedicated to VICs (very important customers) in recent months. Tiffany & Co, Dior and Chanel were among a slew of brands to expand their fine jewelry collections this season, as well as hold larger-than-usual, customer-facing activations for their launches.

Major groups are also rebalancing their offering to inject more low-key options for logo-weary customers: Kering this week announced plans to increase investment in Bottega Venetas’ supply chain, with plans to bring the production of famous non-logo handbag brands, as well as the inauguration of a 5,500 square meter shoe factory in Italy’s Veneto region.

Dior’s new women’s handbags like “Key” could complement the all-caps branding on best-selling bags like Book Tote.

At LVMH, understated luxury favorite Loro Piana is getting major investments, while Dior has begun to rebalance its handbag offering with more understated options. While the all-caps brand remains a key feature of Dior’s best-selling tote family, Maria Grazia Chiuris’ Fall ’23 runway debuted the understated Key bag, along with several other styles deploying the Older, more discreet Christian Dior mixed-case logo. (The feminine aesthetic was of course also linked to the inspiration for the shows, the sister of the founders, Miss Catherine Dior).

At Louis Vuitton ultra logo, owner LVMH has navigated troughs in luxury logomania in the past and knows how to pivot investments to regions, categories and customer groups where its flagship brand is most likely to find traction. the growth. Despite a tougher environment in the US market (which drove luxury growth in 2021 and 2022), LVMH is still expected to increase sales by 16% to 92 billion this year, according to HSBC. LVMH stock is trading at record highs as investors continue to bet on a rebound in Chinese consumers.

The market is also betting on the idea that for the strongest brands, the number of customers for whom logos never go out of style will only increase.

It is a vision of the market that LVMH shares and invests heavily in its realization. In a teaser for its first menswear show by Pharell Tuesday, understated luxury was hardly on the table: Louis Vuitton tapped music and fashion superstar Rihanna to pose for the first polymath campaign creative, loaded with multicolored bags with heavy logos.