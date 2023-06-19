At Westerly Library & Wilcox Park: Fast fashion and how to slow it down | Guest columns

Recently I heard the term fast fashion. I’ve been (and if I’m still honest sometimes) guilty of buying clothes, wearing them once or twice, then throwing them away, only to buy more clothes because they were on sale . It is a cycle that causes enormous problems. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in the United States, 14.5 million tons of textiles were landfilled and incinerated in 2018, with clothing being the main source. There are ways to reduce our impact and you can learn more at the library.

Make Thrift Mend: Stitch, Patch, Darn, Plant-Dye & Love Your Wardrobe by Katrina Rodabaugh offers a guide to building (and maintaining) a wardrobe that matters. Whether you want to repair your favorite pair of jeans, refresh a favorite piece of clothing, or alter clothes you already have rather than buying new, Rodabaugh has it all covered. The author includes stories, essays and a slow mode call to action, to change the habit of overconsumption. Now I don’t have any skills in textile arts, but it’s never too late to learn, right? Thank God we have books that will teach me to sew in the library!

Thriftstyle: The Ultimate Bargain Shoppers Guide to Smart Fashion by Allison Engel reveals how savvy shoppers can farm high-end, upcycled wardrobes at thrift store and consignment prices. I am particularly interested in this book, but not because I am in the high end far from it! However, I tend to get overwhelmed at consignment stores because there’s so much to choose from, so hopefully some helpful tips and tricks.

If you want to learn more about fast fashion, we’re hosting the “Introduction to Sustainable Fashion” conference on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. Amanda Lee McCarty, host of the “Clotheshorse” podcast, will teach us what fashion is and where to find it! Amanda will break down the impact our clothes have on the planet and its people. We’ll also learn what greenwashing is, how we can make better choices, and what we can do to get more people involved in the slow fashion movement! This event is virtual, so please email cbad[email protected] to receive the Zoom link to the event.

Most requested books

1. Chemistry Lessons by Bonnie Garmus

2. The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

3. Water Covenant by Abraham Verghese

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry

5. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

6. Little Mercies by Dennis Lehane

7. David Grann’s wager

8. Simply Lies by David Baldacci

9. Repaired by Prince Harry

10. Jenny Jackson’s Pineapple Street

Most requested DVDs

1. 80 for Brady

2. John Wick. Chapter 4

3. Avatar: The Way of the Water

4. Mafia Mom

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

7.65

8. A good person

9. The Lost King

10. Shazam! Fury of the gods

This week

MONDAY 12pm-1pm, Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for a yoga practice for all levels (beginner friendly). The library building will be closed today in recognition of Juneteenth.

TUESDAY 9am-8pm, Crafternoon To-Go This month, let’s make Origami Pop-Up Books! Pick up your kit from our Makerspace on the first floor while supplies last; 1-4pm, Community Resource Advocate Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4 to 5 p.m. Tabletop Tuesdays 8 to 12-year-olds are invited to join us for a variety of tabletop role-playing games. Snack provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons This program is for teens in grades 7-12 and pre-registration is required; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Knitting and Crochet Group A friendly knitting, crocheting, needlework and yarn club; 6 to 6:30 p.m., Craft evening with the family Come and decorate your own summer library binder! Bags will be provided, or you can bring your own!

WEDNESDAY The library will open at 1 p.m. due to staff training. 2-3pm, Ciné Club We will discuss three films we selected last month and choose three to watch for our July meeting; 2-3pm, Animation Nation Join us for our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for 9-12 year olds. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while snacking, playing games, and hanging out; 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Stamp Making Workshop (SOLD OUT) We’ll walk you through the steps of carving your own stamp.

THURSDAY 3-3:30 p.m., Natural Arts Join us as we create art using natural art supplies. This month we will be using herbal paint; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society This month we were going to discuss the living ghosts and mischievous monsters of Dan SaSuWeh Jones; 4-5pm, Crafternoon Thursday Stop for weekly craft activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club Players of all levels are welcome; 7-8pm, Introduction to Sustainable Fashion Join Amanda Lee McCarty via Zoom, host of the Clotheshorse podcast, to learn all about fast fashion.

FRIDAY 10am-11am, Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo Join us for a yoga practice at the back of the pond.

SATURDAY — 9:30am-3:00pm, Memoir Writing Workshop with Ethan Gilsdorf – Learn how to capture your personal experiences on the page in an engaging memoir in this writing workshop. Prior registration is required; 1 to 2 p.m., Macaroni Necklaces – Stop by and make your own necklace with colorful pasta; 1-3 p.m., Green Teens – Help care for our youth garden and learn about conservation efforts; 6:30-10 p.m., Summer Pops – Watch The Chorus of Westerly bring music to Wilcox Park at their 42nd Summer Pops Concert. For more information, visit www.chorusofwesterly.org/summer-pops.

Caroline Badowski is Manager of Adult Services at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.