prada: the Prada-Simons duo brings elegance and fluidity to menswear in Milan





It was one of the most anticipated collections of the third day of Fashion Week, which focuses on the Spring-Summer 2024 period. Their show took place in the austere setting of the Prada Foundation, setting the scene for a sober but refined men’s wardrobe. The starting point was “the simplest white shirt”. From this base, said Miuccia Prada, “you can do whatever you want” and modify it according to each person’s individuality. The freedom of the body is reflected in the essential shorts, available in an infinite variety of colors – black, white, beige or gray – matched with shirts and jackets of the same shade. Ties seemed to have been banned, unlike other labels that brought them back. The Prada silhouette is refined, the cuts supple and the materials flowing, in cotton, denim or leather. Shirts were tucked into shorts or slacks and the waist was constricted, unlike the width of the shoulder pads. – Revisiting the classics – The traditional shirt has been dusted off, sometimes sophisticated, sometimes nonchalant, with ultra-long sleeves and whimsical touches such as floral patterns, fringes and a multiplicity of pockets. “When you follow the show, you see a classic men’s suit,” said Raf Simons. But on closer inspection, he added, it turns out to be “completely different”. Instead, he said, it “allows the body, which is always moving and changing, to feel free.” This collection applied the same formula to a whole range of garments, including raincoats, vests and sportswear. But Prada hasn’t abandoned the classics like its loose double-breasted coats in white, topped with a small collar in the same color, revisited for the occasion. Raf Simons, a 55-year-old Belgian designer who has previously worked with Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein, has been co-creative director of Miuccia Prada since 2020. The brand was founded in 1913 by Miuccia Prada’s grandfather and is 80% owned by his family. In January, Andrea Guerra, former boss of eyewear giant Luxottica, took the reins of Prada for a transitional period until Lorenzo Bertelli, 35 — Miuccia Prada’s eldest son, 74, and former CEO Patrizio Bertelli, 77 — role transitions. – Fight against “fast fashion” – Speaking to AFP in January, Lorenzo Bertelli said he wanted to continue his mother’s fight against “fast fashion”, the rapid renewal of clothes on sale. Miuccia Prada is more of a follower of “sustainable” fashion. The massive production of clothing by certain brands has harmful consequences for the environment, and the textile industry is one of the most polluting on the planet. As for Prada’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Lorenzo Bertelli said the group hoped to make progress and that interim targets were “on track”. The luxury house says it plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2026 compared to 2019, for its production sites and fleet of vehicles, as well as electricity consumption and gas.

