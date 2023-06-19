JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week





Jonathan Anderson and his eponymous label, JW Anderson, is perhaps the most anticipated moment of Milan Fashion Week. Season after season, the celebrated designer (who also runs LOEWE) finds new ways to defy the norm and throw us a hidden curveball in plain sight. As you might have already guessed, the Spring/Summer 2024 mixed clothing for men and women from the Resort 2024 collection was no exception. Last season, Anderson said “we shouldn’t be afraid of subversion”. He did this by exploring “a very raw mindset”, and it seems the designer has continued this ethos for SS24, and consistently with his ready-made collections for LOEWE. Here, the designer kicked things off with chunky jersey turtlenecks and asymmetrical cuboid shorts, leaving the leg bare to reveal silk-covered clogs. House staples like the Bumper silhouette have been reinterpreted as dresses and tank tops cut in chunky wool, and cushioned proportions played up on doll dresses, his own work for the aforementioned big House brand. But it was the complexities hidden in the simplicity of it all that really gripped viewers, as the leather car coats looked more like leather sleeves to protect the body, devoid of any movement or movement. Instead, movement came from the most unexpected places – the shoes, notably a mule, were shaped like a paw that leaped every time the models took a step down the runway. Movement was found on a red sweater that saw one arm long, the other short, and random shimmering metallic circles all over it. Movement was everywhere, most obviously in bumper tubes that buckled around torsos, or with sweater vests made from interlocking sections of multi-colored wool. And then it moved us, proving that JW Anderson really is one of Britain’s finest designers. Her vision says a lot about the runway and works just as well IRL, which makes a runway collection especially special – when you can imagine it being worn by anyone, anywhere. Although the collection morphed into more adventurous times, with fringe-front sweaters and others made from balls of knitting yarn, or edgy apron dresses and three-dimensional textured sweaters, it remains incredibly portable. And there’s nothing simple about it. Above all, Anderson stuck to what he knew and honed it, honed it, even more precisely than before. Dresses with concealed pockets were reminiscent of designs from the past, as were pajama-style wool two-pieces that echoed LOEWE’s laid-back ease. As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But the least you can do is learn from Anderson – master him instead. Take a look at JW Anderson SS24 in the gallery above and check out Hypebeast’s Milan Fashion Week SS24 coverage here. In case you missed it, take a look at rising Scottish icon Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY.

