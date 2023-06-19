Yang Yang, Jacob Elordi and Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear revitalization





There’s never been a better time to bet on menswear. (Some would argue that the menswear sphere is even more exciting than womenswear these days, given the growing hype surrounding menswear fashion weeks in recent seasons.) From K-pop stars to creative director nominations for celebrities, all eyes are on the boys this year a mantra that certainly rang true for Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, which returned to the menswear calendar this week for the first time in three years. Link past and present Milan State University, Valentino: The Narratives certainly seemed to play with the idea that menswear is the future. Citing passages from Yanagihara only bestselling novel, A little life throughout the show and the collection (specially designed copies of the book even served as show invitations), it became clear that for Piccioli, breaking away from the mixed format of his shows in recent seasons was a opportunity for regenesis as much as the novel, despite its heavy descriptions of deeply traumatic problems, is as much about the search for the meaning of life as about its loss. Related article: Dream Maker: Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli in conversation with EIC Kenneth Goh While the intimacy and sensitivity inherent in male relationships are central to the novel, what is truly masterful about Piccoli’s latest collection is that he reinterprets this notion of fragility in a fresh and nuanced way. At a time when menswear can often fall into one or the other of these two categories – flowy attire or hypebeast-inspired streetwear – the designer chose neither, opting rather for a wardrobe designed for a range of masculinities. Bright florals, softened blazers and, most importantly, displayed throughout the collection, suits with shorts, paraded down the runway in an invigorating and youthful presentation. And true to the designers’ word, the show was staged with hundreds of local students in attendance on a regular school day, opening up the traditional format of a runway presentation to draw the voices of tomorrow into the conversation. . (The House also announced a donation to the university that will be used to support scholarships.) We are so old, we have become young again, read a blazer, a blatant callback to a quote from A Little Life. Words ring truer for a luxury brand that has consistently reinvented itself flawlessly, staying ahead of the test of time rather than simply resisting it. Scroll to see all the looks from the Valentino Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Related article: WayVs Winwin, Florence Pugh and the difficult conventions at Valentino Black Tie Fall/Winter 2023

