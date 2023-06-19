Aditya Birla Fashion Share Price Up 2%, Vaishali Parekh Recommends Buying; here’s why

Mumbai-based fashion retail company, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Retail has seen a surge in trading. On Monday, Vaishali Parekh, VP – Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher added the stock as a technical pick and recommended buying for a target price of 245. The stock’s RSI indicator is well placed and suggests potential upside.

At the time of writing, ABFRL was trading at 213.65 each up 2.25% on BSE. The stock was close to its high of the day 214.60 each. So far today, the total amount traded is 2,74,931 shares.

In a note, Vaishali Parekh said: “The stock saw a decent erosion of 360 levels to a low near the 186 area and indicates a pullback to break above the significant 50EMA level of 209 to improve the bias and has more of opportunities for upward movement.”

Also, Parekh’s note added that the RSI indicator is well placed and has improved with significant upside potential indicated.

With the chart looking attractive, she added, “We recommend a buy, keeping a stop loss of 245 for an upside target of 199.”

In 5 trading sessions, the Aditya Birla Fashion share price jumped almost 5%. While in one month, the title gained more than 12.4% on BSE.

Overall, in FY23, the consolidated net loss narrowed to 59 crore compared to a loss of 118 crores in FY22. Revenue jumped 53% year-on-year to reach 12,418 crore and EBITDA jumped 34% YoY to reach 1,617 crores.

In its outlook for the future, Aditya Birla Fashion last month said, “ABFRL’s strong repertoire of well-known brands, combined with a strong focus on product excellence, customer focus, sustainability and the expansion of distribution, gives it the confidence to provide consistent and durable products. growth.”

Updated: June 19, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

